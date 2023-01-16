Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

Mountain West basketball is looking like it is loaded this season. There are five or six teams with a realistic shot at dancing in March. There are also some great individual talents in the league. We will highlight those talents with our weekly Player of the Week awards. Let’s look at who walked away with our top honors this past weekend.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. (New Mexico)

Mashburn Jr. had an electric week for a Lobo squad that had to reccover from two consecutive losses. Mashburn ignited a New Mexico offense that had two impressive victories over Oral Roberts (24 points) and San Diego State (22 points).

Marcell McCreary (Air Force)

McCreary led a Falcon squad to arguably their best week of the season. McCreary had 13 points against Fresno and 26 points against Colorado State; both were victories for the Falcons.

Who were your top performers from this past week? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.