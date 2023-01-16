Mountaintop View 1-16-23. Wolf Pack top, Broncos win, Lobos upset, standings, Edwards drafted.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Happy New Year to one and all! Mountain West basketball is as exciting as ever, with the conference having a great year. Plus, recruiting content is still going strong. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

In a big Mountain West matchup, it was close for the majority of the game. Then, the Wolf Pack seemed to flip and switch, going on a 19-0 run late, and they never looked back. A five-point game at half-time turned into a fifteen-point victory as Nevada won 85-70. Their big three all scored over 20 points, with Kenan Blackshear and Will Baker setting career highs.

Back at the start of the season, this figured to be a big matchup. Instead, it was a tale of two teams going in opposite directions. Boise State is hot and navigating conference play in the grueling Mountain West so far. On the other hand, Wyoming has been devasted by injuries and seemingly lose another player every other game. They kept it close for about a half, but BSU won this won by 17.

It started with a bad omen as Aguek Arop tweaked his groin during warmups and missed the game. SDSU never really got going but it was a hard-fought game with some calls that went in favor of New Mexico and they took advantage, going on a 12-0 run and didn’t look back. It was the Aztec’s first home loss this season.

MBB Standings.

Mountain West men’s basketball standings after today’s action.



1. Nevada (5-1)

2. No. 23 SDSU (4-1)

3. Boise St. (4-1)

4. New Mexico (3-2)

5. Utah St. (3-2)

6. San Jose St. (3-2)

7. Air Force (2-3)

8. Colorado St. (2-4)

9. Fresno St. (2-4)

10. UNLV (1-4)

11. Wyoming (0-5) — Andrew Nepsund (@AndrewNepsundTV) January 15, 2023

Edwards drafted.

Congrats to the 2021 MW Offensive Player of the Year @jadynedwards17 on be selected 29th overall in the @NWSL Draft!



The MW can't wait to see Jadyn shine at the next level!#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/ovIJSY6YoV — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 13, 2023

On the horizon: