MWC Recruiting Roundup 1-16-23.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

Signing Day has come and gone and now that we are back in the contact period, things are ramping up again, with a focus on transfers and 2024 recruits. Following the transfer visit weekend, there was a plethora of new commitments. As far as commitments go, 28 players committed to 10 different Mountain West teams. Air Force, Boise State, New Mexico, and UNLV all had big weeks, with each of those teams getting at least three new players. However, it was the Broncos who had the best week, with five new players joining the team. They take the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Boise State : 6

: 6 Colorado State: 6

Nevada: 5

Hawaii: 4

San Diego State: 4

UNLV: 4

San Jose State: 3

Fresno State: 2

New Mexico: 2

Wyoming: 2

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From January 13th until January 28th, we are in a Contact Period. This is the final stretch before the second signing period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 69

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

LB Brody Bujnoch was offered by Air Force

Transfer WR Tay Lanier was offered by Colorado State

Transfer OL Mason Williams was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR Mahki Gray was offered by Colorado State

2024 TE/DL Keegan Shank was offered by Colorado State

JUCO OL Martin Tine was offered by Fresno State

JUCO DE Ezra Christensen was offered by Fresno State

JUCO WR Antoine Sullivan was offered by Fresno State

Transfer K Nathanial Eichner was offered by Hawaii

2025 WR/DB Tavian Edwards was offered by Hawaii

2024 DB Ahamad Chapman was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Asaad Chapman was offered by Nevada

2024 WR/DB Keyvon Thomas was offered by Nevada

JUCO TE Everett Hunter was offered by New Mexico

JUCO DE Joseph Rapolla was offered by New Mexico

JUCO LB Khilyn Neal was offered by New Mexico

Transfer OL Xavior Gray was offered by New Mexico

TE Domata Peko Jr was offered by SJSU

2024 LB Bo Tate was offered by SJSU

OL Tyson Ruffins was offered by UNLV

2024 WR David Washington was offered by UNLV

2024 OL/DL Sione Motuapuaka was offered by UNLV

2024 ATH Emmett Mosley V was offered by UNLV

2024 LB Charles Correa was offered by UNLV

2024 QB Micah Alejado was offered by UNLV

2025 LB Kelvion Riggins was offered by UNLV

JUCO WR Arcelles JohnsonJr was offered by Utah State

2024 DB Davis Andrews was offered by Utah State

Visits:

DE Dixon Gray Ryan visited Air Force

JUCO WR Artis Cole visited Fresno State

JUCO TE Everett Hunter visited New Mexico

JUCO LB Khilyn Neal visited New Mexico

Commits

DB Erik Lewis committed to Air Force

RB Roman Bradley committed to Air Force

DE Cole Baird committed to Air Force

QB Maguire Martin committed to Air Force

DB Kyle Chen committed to Air Force

RB Luke Rauh committed to Air Force

Transfer DE Kivon Wright committed to Boise State

Transfer DE Tyler Wegis committed to Boise State

Transfer DT Sheldon Newton committed to Boise State

JUCO DB Milo Lopez committed to Boise State

JUCO OL Olugbenga Komolafe committed to Boise State

Transfer DL Matt Thomas committed to Colorado State

JUCO WR Artis Cole committed to Fresno State

Transfer DB Dean Clark committed to Fresno State

DB Ezekiel Rodrigues committed to Hawaii

Transfer DT Mackavelli Laie Malotumau committed to Nevada

Transfer DB Tre Weed committed to Nevada

JUCO LB Dimitri Johnson committed to New Mexico

Transfer RB Andrew Henry committed to New Mexico

Transfer QB Dylan Hopkins committed to New Mexico

WR Derrick Rogers Jr committed to UNLV

Transfer OL Jack Hasz committed to UNLV

Transfer RB Gary Quarles committed to UNLV

Transfer LB Jackson Woodard committed to UNLV

JUCO DB Devin Dye committed to Utah State

JUCO DT Vaughn Mamea committed to Utah State

DT Cody Crawford committed to Wyoming

DE Jordan Turnbull committed to Wyoming

Decommits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.