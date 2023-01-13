Mountaintop View 1-13-23

It may be Friday the 13th, but nothing superstitious in today’s links/content. Even if you are afraid to leave your home, fire up that computer and check out what is going on around the Mountain West Conference. Enjoy!!

MW Men’s Basketball News

Some takeaways from the only undefeated team in conference to date latest triumph and what stood out.

Road wins are at a premium this year in the Mountain West Basketball Conference and Boise State gets a big one in a dominant second-half performance in Las Vegas.

When one considers New Mexico’s roster, one player is not one of the first names mentioned, but here’s a story about a Lobo that his head coach calls “an ultimate glue guy”.

5 MW teams are in the Top 50 in the rankings through 1/11 games, led by San Diego State at #21. Who are the other four and where do they land in the rankings?

MW Football News

Bronco named to national team

Eight Wyoming football alumni, headed by QB Josh Allen, will be in action as the NFL playoffs begin on Saturday. Who are the other seven?

The Broncos confirm 4 new defensive players, 3 from portal and one from JC.

MW Women’s Basketball News

Cowgirls come up big in the end

It was Tommi Olson to the rescue Wednesday night at Air Force, hitting a running layup with five ticks remaining to knock off the Falcons, 61-60.#7220sportshttps://t.co/sCmnFNp61N — 7220sports (@7220sports) January 12, 2023

Aztec defense travelled well in road victory in Fresno

Love conference road wins



Recap: https://t.co/uvDxsSnhXi https://t.co/LeFK5QVDzh — San Diego State Women's Basketball (@Aztec_WBB) January 12, 2023

On the Horizon:

Later Today: 2023 Hula Bowl Preview

Later Today: UNLV Fights Hard Against Boise State