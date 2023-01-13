Mountaintop View 1-13-23

It may be Friday the 13th, but nothing superstitious in today’s links/content. Even if you are afraid to leave your home, fire up that computer and check out what is going on around the Mountain West Conference. Enjoy!!
MW Men’s Basketball News
3 thoughts: San Diego State 74, Nevada 65 ... press offense, baseline defense and dusting off a dunk play
Some takeaways from the only undefeated team in conference to date latest triumph and what stood out.
Broncos use big second half to surge past UNLV for big road win, 84-66
Road wins are at a premium this year in the Mountain West Basketball Conference and Boise State gets a big one in a dominant second-half performance in Las Vegas.
Emptying the Notebook: Josiah Allick emerging as Lobos’ do-it-all star
When one considers New Mexico’s roster, one player is not one of the first names mentioned, but here’s a story about a Lobo that his head coach calls “an ultimate glue guy”.
NCAA Men’s Basketball NET Rankings
5 MW teams are in the Top 50 in the rankings through 1/11 games, led by San Diego State at #21. Who are the other four and where do they land in the rankings?
MW Football News
Bronco named to national team
COWBOYS IN THE NFL: WEEK 18
Eight Wyoming football alumni, headed by QB Josh Allen, will be in action as the NFL playoffs begin on Saturday. Who are the other seven?
Boise State hits the portal one more time, adds JUCO safety to retooled secondary
The Broncos confirm 4 new defensive players, 3 from portal and one from JC.
MW Women’s Basketball News
Cowgirls come up big in the end
Aztec defense travelled well in road victory in Fresno
On the Horizon:
