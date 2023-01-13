 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 1-13-23

It is considered bad luck if you don’t check out MWCConnection on Friday the 13th!!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: San Diego State at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

It may be Friday the 13th, but nothing superstitious in today’s links/content. Even if you are afraid to leave your home, fire up that computer and check out what is going on around the Mountain West Conference. Enjoy!!

MW Men’s Basketball News

3 thoughts: San Diego State 74, Nevada 65 ... press offense, baseline defense and dusting off a dunk play

Some takeaways from the only undefeated team in conference to date latest triumph and what stood out.

Broncos use big second half to surge past UNLV for big road win, 84-66

Road wins are at a premium this year in the Mountain West Basketball Conference and Boise State gets a big one in a dominant second-half performance in Las Vegas.

Emptying the Notebook: Josiah Allick emerging as Lobos’ do-it-all star

When one considers New Mexico’s roster, one player is not one of the first names mentioned, but here’s a story about a Lobo that his head coach calls “an ultimate glue guy”.

NCAA Men’s Basketball NET Rankings

5 MW teams are in the Top 50 in the rankings through 1/11 games, led by San Diego State at #21. Who are the other four and where do they land in the rankings?

MW Football News

Bronco named to national team

COWBOYS IN THE NFL: WEEK 18

Eight Wyoming football alumni, headed by QB Josh Allen, will be in action as the NFL playoffs begin on Saturday. Who are the other seven?

Boise State hits the portal one more time, adds JUCO safety to retooled secondary

The Broncos confirm 4 new defensive players, 3 from portal and one from JC.

MW Women’s Basketball News

Cowgirls come up big in the end

Aztec defense travelled well in road victory in Fresno

On the Horizon:

Later Today: 2023 Hula Bowl Preview

Later Today: UNLV Fights Hard Against Boise State

