UNLV Fights Hard Against Boise State

RECAP

The Runnin’ Rebels took on the Boise State Broncos on after their upset win last weekend against the ranked New Mexico Lobos. UNLV was favored by 1.5 going into tip-off.

The game started with a Broncos three that was followed up by layup from G EJ Harkness. Boise would knock down two more threes in the opening minutes while UNLV could only get another layup.

Both teams went back and forth scoring points on both ends, trading blows. UNLV brought it close and with 3:53 left in the first, G Justin Webster hit a two-point jumper to give the Rebs their first lead of the game.

UNLV led going into half, 33-30.

The lead was quickly diminished in the start of the second as Boise regained the lead. They went on runs where UNLV just could not hang.

The biggest deficit the Rebels faced was with 11 minutes left in the game as they were down 16 before Webster could knock down a three.

Boise State’s defense held UNLV when they tried to make their comeback. The Rebels were being outmatched on offense and defense. The points the Rebels were able to score were matched by the Broncos. Boise State ran away with the game in the last five minutes and there was no stopping them.

Final score, 84-66, Rebels lose.

STATS

G Keshon Gilbet - 14 PTS 4 REBS 4 AST

G Justin Webster - 13 PTS 1 STL

G EJ Harkness - 12 PTS 3 REB 3 AST 2 STL

NEXT GAME

The Runnin’ Rebels are back at home Saturday, January 14th at 4:00 PM PST or 7:00 PM EST against Colorado State. The game will be on CBS Sports Net.