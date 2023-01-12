Mountaintop View 1-12-23

College Football’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023
The 2022 college football season came to a close earlier this week with the underwhelming national championship game. It didn’t take long for publications to turn the page. Athlon Magazine has Boise State at #26, just outside the preseason Top 25. Air Force, Fresno State are also mentioned in the “Other Teams to Watch...” section.
Aztecs looking for opponent to open 2023 football season
Unusual scheduling news: San Diego State and New Mexico State have cancelled their 2023 contest. The Aztecs are officially looking for a new opponent and intend to make NMSU pay for their bailout.
Only score from last night
84 on #BleedBlue #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/oREOWUksG1— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) January 12, 2023
Not bad, let’s hope these numbers are consistent throughout the spring
in the #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB pic.twitter.com/iNhxVHqni3— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 11, 2023
Lunardi’s latest
January 11, 2023
Helmet of the year? Sure why not
— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) January 11, 2023
Our 'City of San José' helmet was voted on by fans as the Helmet Bowl National Champion on https://t.co/SEey6o2K6h!#AllSpartans | #ClimbTheMountain pic.twitter.com/yTlcU9q3iy
On The Horizon:
Today - Air Force Football 2023 Returning Production
Friday - 2023 Hula Bowl Preview
