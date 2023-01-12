 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 1-12-23

Way-too-early Top 25, Aztecs need a new opponent, helmet of the year and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
/ new
Frisco Bowl - Boise State v North Texas Photo by Emil T. Lippe/Getty Images

College Football’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023

The 2022 college football season came to a close earlier this week with the underwhelming national championship game. It didn’t take long for publications to turn the page. Athlon Magazine has Boise State at #26, just outside the preseason Top 25. Air Force, Fresno State are also mentioned in the “Other Teams to Watch...” section.

Aztecs looking for opponent to open 2023 football season

Unusual scheduling news: San Diego State and New Mexico State have cancelled their 2023 contest. The Aztecs are officially looking for a new opponent and intend to make NMSU pay for their bailout.

Only score from last night

Not bad, let’s hope these numbers are consistent throughout the spring

Lunardi’s latest

Helmet of the year? Sure why not

On The Horizon:

Today - Air Force Football 2023 Returning Production

Friday - 2023 Hula Bowl Preview

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...