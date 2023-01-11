Mountaintop View 1-11-23. Fallen Falcon, Early Rankings, Bracketology, Skinner to the Combine, Rankings.

It’s hump day, and the coverage is still going strong. Conference basketball games are up and running, and we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Some terrible news came out Tuesday night. 21-year-old Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown passed away on Monday. The report indicates he was leaving for class and experienced a medical emergency. First responders were unsuccessful in their attempts to save him. Brown had played offensive line the past two seasons for Air Force, in addition to pursuing an education in Management and French.

Too Early 2023 Rankings.

As soon as the 2022 season was over, a few different publications put out some initial 2023 rankings. The Hotline has Boise State just making it in at #25, while ESPN lists them just outside the top 25. The Broncos have not gotten the benefit of the doubt on a national scene in quite a few years. Writers likely are looking at their young, exciting offense that seems primed to explode if their new OC can scheme their talents.

Bracketology

3 in, two on the bubble

Skinner gets a combine invite.

Final AP Rankings

On the horizon: