Lobos Bounce Back

The New Mexico Lobos bounced back from two straight losses to grab an 82-75 win over Oral Roberts on Monday night at The Pit.

New Mexico was led by Jamal Mashburn Jr. with 24 points in the victory. Jaelen House added 15 points of his own, while Josiah Allick added 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Morris Udeze scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds as the Lobos snapped Oral Roberts’ 10-game winning streak.

The final non-conference game of the regular season for UNM was a fill in game that replaced the home matchup with New Mexico State that was cancelled back in November.

This victory came on the heels of back-to-back losses in the Mountain West Conference after reaching a record of 14-0, including a 2-0 start in conference. The losses were to Fresno State and UNLV, and cost the Lobos their number 21 ranking in the Associated Press Poll.

New Mexico rolls their record to 15-2 now overall and 2-2 in the Mountain West Conference following Monday night’s contest.

The Lobos will now get ready to go back for bore into conference play as they visit number 23 San Diego State on Saturday night, before returning home for three of the four games following that one.