Mountaintop View 1-10-23

A plethora (what’s a plethora?) of news from around the Mountain West!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: Utah State at Boise State

The newest basketball rankings are out and a return for one of the top MW teams head today’s links/contents. Also, check out who received player-of-week honors, along with a sprinkling of news and notes from around the Mountain West. Enjoy!

MW Basketball News and Notes

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Houston back at No. 1, Kansas State goes from unranked to 11, San Diego State reappears. Any other MW team receiving votes?

The State of Nevada claims both of this week’s MW BB Players of the Week

And on the women’s side....

The Mountain West showing overall conference strength

Ramey: Nevada men’s basketball has conquered ‘effort elements’ in fast start to MW play

John Ramey takes a deeper look beyond the stat line in what has played out so far in the start of conference play for the Wolf Pack.

MIKE PRATER: Leon & Max — family dynamic inspires BSU basketball success

Long-time Boise media columnist Mike Prater details how the father-son dynamic with the Bronco basketball team is working and how it has been rubbing off on the rest of the team.

MW Football News and Notes

UNLV football set to tab former Howard OC as next playcaller

With the short-lived Petrino OC Era behind them, the Rebels look to name a coach that led an offense at an HBCU school that beat UNLV back in 2017.

Bronco Star getting some draft love

Other MW News and Notes

#MakingHerMark Monthly – December 2022

MWN host Bridget Howard highlights the top moments in MW women’s sports in December.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Reviewing Bowl Season
  • Later today: Reacts: Men’s basketball
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: 2022 Mountain West Final Football Grades

