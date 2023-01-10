Mountaintop View 1-10-23

The newest basketball rankings are out and a return for one of the top MW teams head today’s links/contents. Also, check out who received player-of-week honors, along with a sprinkling of news and notes from around the Mountain West. Enjoy!
MW Basketball News and Notes
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL
Houston back at No. 1, Kansas State goes from unranked to 11, San Diego State reappears. Any other MW team receiving votes?
The State of Nevada claims both of this week’s MW BB Players of the Week
It's a Silver State sweep for the #MWMBB Players of the Week— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 9, 2023
@TheRunninRebels
@NevadaHoops#AtThePEAK | #BEaREBEL | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/pi54gvne5j
And on the women’s side....
Congratulations to the #MWWBB Players of the Week!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 9, 2023
@UNLVLadyRebels
@wyo_wbb#AtThePEAK | #BEaREBEL | #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/v4XqjwnTay
The Mountain West showing overall conference strength
Top 50 NET Rankings by Conference:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 9, 2023
AAC: 2
ACC: 6
Big 12: 9
Big East: 5
Big Ten: 8
Conference-USA: 2
Mountain West: 5
Pac-12: 3
SEC: 7
WAC: 1
WCC: 2
Ramey: Nevada men’s basketball has conquered ‘effort elements’ in fast start to MW play
John Ramey takes a deeper look beyond the stat line in what has played out so far in the start of conference play for the Wolf Pack.
MIKE PRATER: Leon & Max — family dynamic inspires BSU basketball success
Long-time Boise media columnist Mike Prater details how the father-son dynamic with the Bronco basketball team is working and how it has been rubbing off on the rest of the team.
MW Football News and Notes
UNLV football set to tab former Howard OC as next playcaller
With the short-lived Petrino OC Era behind them, the Rebels look to name a coach that led an offense at an HBCU school that beat UNLV back in 2017.
Bronco Star getting some draft love
Top 10 Safeties in the 2023 NFL Draft, via @PFF_Mike ♨️ pic.twitter.com/7I1UcXYPYg— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 9, 2023
Other MW News and Notes
#MakingHerMark Monthly – December 2022
MWN host Bridget Howard highlights the top moments in MW women’s sports in December.
On the horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Reviewing Bowl Season
- Later today: Reacts: Men’s basketball
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: 2022 Mountain West Final Football Grades
