Lobos Survive in Laramie

The New Mexico Lobos held on to beat the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, 76-75, in Laramie to push their record to 14-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Mountain West Conference.

Down by one with 17.7 seconds remaining to play, Jamal Mashburn Jr. drew a shooting foul on Wyoming’s Xavier DuSell and went to the line for two free throws. Mashburn would sink both shots, and then the Lobos would withstand three different Wyoming shots to hold on for the win.

Mashburn ended with 20 points for the Lobos while Jaelen House put up 16 points before fouling out late in the contest. Josiah Allick also had a double-double as he went for 15 points and 15 rebounds.

“They slowed the tempo down and tried to find mismatches,” UNM coach Richard Pitino told The Albuquerque Journal following the game. “At the end of the day, we thought it would be a close game because of the tempo they play at, and they are a really good team.”

Morris Udeze, who was the second leading scorer on the team, was held without a point, and grabbed just four rebounds in 13 minutes of play.

“We had to play Josiah more because of how (Hunter) Maldonado was playing,” Pitino said. “They did a great job of spreading the floor and getting a lot of one-on-one looks.”

Ethan Anderson led the way with 17 points for Wyoming, while Maldonado added 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss, which drops the Cowboys to 5-9 overall and 0-2 in the MWC.

Up Next:

The Lobos will be on the road once more, this one on Tuesday night when they face off with the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Fresno State is 5-8 on the season and 1-1 in conference play having just lost to Utah State over the weekend.

Tip off for the Lobos and Bulldogs on Tuesday night will be at 9:00 pm Mountain Time and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Cowboys will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they host the San Diego State Aztecs.

The rematch between New Mexico and Wyoming will be on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, at The Pit.