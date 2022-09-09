Mountaintop View 9-9-22

We charge full tilt into Week 2 of football action with links covering the Mountain West. We also include a link on the Men’s basketball team predicted to be the cream of the crop in a talented conference. Enjoy!!
Week 1 Empires Map in the College Football Kingdom
After week one (Sep 6) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/FbHagXQpKZ— College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) September 6, 2022
2022 Mountain West Week 2 Football Power Rankings
Super West Sports gives their first weekly Mountain West rankings. Agree or disagree?
Rams hoping to build on game 1 strength
Colorado State defenders aim to build on what they did well against Michigan, use the loss as a learning toolhttps://t.co/oEUAW6khqx— Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) September 8, 2022
Air Force preview on another MW-Pac 12 showdown
Air Force Head Coach Troy Calhoun, players discuss Colorado game https://t.co/XwywNWW28k— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 6, 2022
Auburn vs San Jose State Prediction, Game Preview
The Spartans will see a familiar face on the other sideline when they travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers. Pete Fiutak of College Football News shares his preview and prediction of the game.
Aztec Men’s BB gets more preseason love
Locked in.— San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) September 8, 2022
Aztecs check in at No. 2⃣5⃣ in the Blue Ribbon Yearbook preseason top-25.#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/KTYUX2zcKm
On the Horizon:
Later Today: Week Two Fan Guide
Later Today: Hawaii @ Michigan: Three things to look for, Prediction
Later Today: Week 2: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread
