Mountaintop View 9-9-22

We charge full tilt into Week 2 of football action with links covering the Mountain West. We also include a link on the Men’s basketball team predicted to be the cream of the crop in a talented conference. Enjoy!!

Week 1 Empires Map in the College Football Kingdom

After week one (Sep 6) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/FbHagXQpKZ — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) September 6, 2022

Super West Sports gives their first weekly Mountain West rankings. Agree or disagree?

Rams hoping to build on game 1 strength

Colorado State defenders aim to build on what they did well against Michigan, use the loss as a learning toolhttps://t.co/oEUAW6khqx — Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) September 8, 2022

Air Force preview on another MW-Pac 12 showdown

Air Force Head Coach Troy Calhoun, players discuss Colorado game https://t.co/XwywNWW28k — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 6, 2022

The Spartans will see a familiar face on the other sideline when they travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers. Pete Fiutak of College Football News shares his preview and prediction of the game.

Aztec Men’s BB gets more preseason love

Locked in.



Aztecs check in at No. 2⃣5⃣ in the Blue Ribbon Yearbook preseason top-25.#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/KTYUX2zcKm — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) September 8, 2022

On the Horizon:

Later Today: Week Two Fan Guide

Later Today: Hawaii @ Michigan: Three things to look for, Prediction

Later Today: Week 2: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread