Mountaintop View 9-9-22

Get some final info on Week 2 storylines before the first whistle on a packed MW game schedule!

By RudyEspino
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 Mountain West Championship Game - Utah State at San Diego State

We charge full tilt into Week 2 of football action with links covering the Mountain West. We also include a link on the Men’s basketball team predicted to be the cream of the crop in a talented conference. Enjoy!!

Week 1 Empires Map in the College Football Kingdom

2022 Mountain West Week 2 Football Power Rankings

Super West Sports gives their first weekly Mountain West rankings. Agree or disagree?

Rams hoping to build on game 1 strength

Air Force preview on another MW-Pac 12 showdown

Auburn vs San Jose State Prediction, Game Preview

The Spartans will see a familiar face on the other sideline when they travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers. Pete Fiutak of College Football News shares his preview and prediction of the game.

Aztec Men’s BB gets more preseason love

On the Horizon:

Later Today: Week Two Fan Guide

Later Today: Hawaii @ Michigan: Three things to look for, Prediction

Later Today: Week 2: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

Next Up In Mountain West Football

