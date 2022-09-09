Mountain West Reacts Results: Week 2, Will there be any P5 wins? And who is most likely to lose?

You voted and here are the results!!! Check it out before the games start.

6 wins this week.

All 12 teams are playing, but Boise State and New Mexico are playing each other, so only one can win. That means out of 11 games, the MWC will win 6 or just over half. Not a great week but it could be worse.

Can we get one win against Power 5 teams?

This is the best chance the conference will have to beat a Power 5 team. Air Force should definitely beat Colorado. Also, Fresno State should match up pretty well with Oregon State. We will see.

Most exciting game.

Oregon State/Fresno State and Colorado/Air Force are clearly the top 2 games this weekend. 95% of you think so. The former will probably be closer and therefore more exciting, but the latter should be a quality win as well. Watch both.

Most likely to lose.

Sorry Hawaii. Hopefully you can cover the 51.5 spread.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.