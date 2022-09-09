Week Two Fan Guide

Thankfully for the Mountain West, we have made it through a disappointing week one. Week two is filled with new opportunities and a chance for some marquee wins over Power Five opponents. We also get the first conference matchup of the year with Boise State traveling to New Mexico to take on the Lobos. Let’s take a look at each team’s opponent this week and what to expect.

Boise State

This is going to be one of the most intriguing games for the Broncos in recent memory. They travel to New Mexico for an early season showdown against a pesky Lobo squad. We will be keeping a close eye on the quarterback position. It wouldn’t shock me to see both Bachmeier and Green receive snaps. The Broncos should win this one, but it will likely be closer than Boise State fans would like to see.

New Mexico

The Lobos had an impressive opening week performance against an FCS opponent in Maine. This will be a tougher task for New Mexico. We will see if their offense has taken steps in the right direction, but I think the Lobo defense is good enough to keep this one interesting.

Air Force

Air Force plays host to a Colorado squad that looked awful week one. This is a huge game for the conference. The Falcons are favored and should be able to win this one. Air Force fans will also have a close eye on the Boise State-New Mexico game and should be pulling for the Lobos.

UNLV

The Rebels looked impressive in their first performance, but week two will be a bit tougher. UNLV travels to Berkley to take on a PAC 12 opponent in Cal. This game will speak volumes as to where the Rebel football program stands. Cal will likely be in the bottom half of the PAC 12 and a UNLV win would be huge for the program. I think UNLV keeps it close but ultimately falls short.

Wyoming

The Cowboys will play host to an FCS opponent in Northern Colorado. This should be a much needed rest for the Cowboys who have faced two tough opponents to start the season. It should also allow Wyoming to improve to 2-1 for the season.

Colorado State

After traveling to Ann Arbor to take on a playoff contender in Michigan, the Rams have a much more manageable opponent in Middle Tennessee. Keep a close eye on the Colorado State passing attack. I think they will comfortably surpass 300 yards on their way to a win.

Nevada

The Wolf Pack should have no problem improving to 3-0 as they take on Incarnate Word in Reno. We haven’t had an opportunity to see where this program sits but should have a better idea next week when the schedule starts to get significantly tougher.

Utah State

The Aggies play host to a pesky FCS opponent in Weber State this week. It will be interesting to see if Logan Bonner receives the bulk of the snaps or if the Aggies give Cooper Legas or Levi Williams a look. This should be a good opportunity for Utah State to get back on track before opening league play against UNLV.

San Jose State

The Spartans travel all the way to Alabama to take on Auburn. Bryan Harsin may be looking for some revenge; his last game as Boise State head coach was a loss to San Jose State in the Mountain West championship game. The Spartans need to be more effective on the offensive side of the ball or this could get ugly.

Hawaii

The Rainbow Warriors probably wish they could call this one off. Hawaii travels all the way to Ann Arbor, Michigan to take on one of the top teams in the country in Michigan. This one is going to be ugly. I just hope Hawaii can make it through the game without any significant injuries.

San Diego State

The Aztecs have a great chance to get back on track this week, as they host Idaho State at Snapdragon Stadium. This should be a blowout. Hopefully the Aztec fans stay in the stadium and watch the game.

Fresno State

Fresno State-Oregon State is the game of the week, in my opinion. It will provide a good measuring stick for the Bulldogs. Oregon State handled Boise State last week and they look to be a real contender in the PAC 12. But they were awful on the road last season. The Bulldogs were a little underwhelming in their opening contest against Cal Poly. I think they will bounce back with an impressive win over a PAC 12 foe and show why they are the current favorite to win the Mountain West.

Which games are you looking forward to this weekend? How do you see these games playing out? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.