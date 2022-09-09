Week 2: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and all 12 Mountain West teams are playing. Will the Mountain West have a successful week or will it be a disappointment? Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Friday, September 9th

Boise State vs New Mexico (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Saturday, September 10th

Colorado vs Air Force (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Northern Colorado vs Wyoming (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: UNLV vs California (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: PAC 12 Incarnate Word vs Nevada (3:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Weber State vs Utah State (5:00 PM MT) | Coerage: San Jose State vs Auburn (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPNU Hawaii vs Michigan (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Big Ten Network Idaho State vs San Diego State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network Oregon State vs Fresno State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Boise State/New Mexico: -16.6 Boise State, O/U 44

Air Force: -17.5, O/U: 49

UNLV: +13, O/U: 49

Colorado State: -9, O/U: 58.5

Wyoming: no odds for FCS opponents

Nevada: no odds for FCS opponents

Utah State: no odds for FCS opponents

San Jose State: +23, O/U: 50.5

Hawaii: +51.5, O/U: 67

San Diego State: no odds for FCS opponents

Fresno State: pick ‘em, O/U 61

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Boise State: What is their identity? Will they find their offense? They have historically struggled with Rock Long’s 3-3-5. But if they can’t beat New Mexico while breathing easy, that would be pretty telling.

What is their identity? Will they find their offense? They have historically struggled with Rock Long’s 3-3-5. But if they can’t beat New Mexico while breathing easy, that would be pretty telling. New Mexico: Is their defense legit? Shutouts a big no matter who you play, and their offensive outburst is promising. But how will both sides of the ball look against better competition?

Is their defense legit? Shutouts a big no matter who you play, and their offensive outburst is promising. But how will both sides of the ball look against better competition? Air Force: The Falcons go from FCS to in-state PAC foe. If AFA is the top tier team they appear to be, they should execute on both sides of the ball and win comfortably. If they struggle, that will be telling.

The Falcons go from FCS to in-state PAC foe. If AFA is the top tier team they appear to be, they should execute on both sides of the ball and win comfortably. If they struggle, that will be telling. Colorado State: The Rams get a much easier test this week. Look for them to score points in bunches on offense and hopefully the defense can build some momentum on the defensive side of the ball as well.

The Rams get a much easier test this week. Look for them to score points in bunches on offense and hopefully the defense can build some momentum on the defensive side of the ball as well. Wyoming: The Cowboys got in the win column last week and now get to face an FCS opponent. The offense needs to do exactly what they last week. But the eyes should really be on the defense, can they clean things up and round into form?

The Cowboys got in the win column last week and now get to face an FCS opponent. The offense needs to do exactly what they last week. But the eyes should really be on the defense, can they clean things up and round into form? UNLV: They absolutely dominated in their opening game, but can they execute on both sides of the ball against a PAC team? They have had two weeks to prepare and it’s not a do or die game for the Rebels. However, it will be a bit of a better measuring stick.

They absolutely dominated in their opening game, but can they execute on both sides of the ball against a PAC team? They have had two weeks to prepare and it’s not a do or die game for the Rebels. However, it will be a bit of a better measuring stick. Nevada: Another week, another light game for the Wolf Pack. All they need to do is exactly what they have been doing the first two games. It will be interesting to see if their confidence leads to better play going forward.

Another week, another light game for the Wolf Pack. All they need to do is exactly what they have been doing the first two games. It will be interesting to see if their confidence leads to better play going forward. Utah State: After a rough opening game and then going up against the top program in the country, the Aggies have a chance to have an easy game this week to get back on track. It’s worth watching if they can get off to a fast start on both sides of the ball.

After a rough opening game and then going up against the top program in the country, the Aggies have a chance to have an easy game this week to get back on track. It’s worth watching if they can get off to a fast start on both sides of the ball. San Jose State: Their offense needs to play significantly better than it did last week. But it probably won’t be up to the task against Auburn. It’s worth looking at and hoping for improvement, but it won’t be a surprise if there isn’t any.

Their offense needs to play significantly better than it did last week. But it probably won’t be up to the task against Auburn. It’s worth looking at and hoping for improvement, but it won’t be a surprise if there isn’t any. Hawaii: The road gets much harder for the Rainbow Warriors. If the Rams could only muster seven points against Michigan, will Hawaii score at all? Any amount of points would be a plus, and with the way their defense has been, can they keep it under 50?

The road gets much harder for the Rainbow Warriors. If the Rams could only muster seven points against Michigan, will Hawaii score at all? Any amount of points would be a plus, and with the way their defense has been, can they keep it under 50? San Diego State: After a disappointing loss, the Aztecs can get back on track against Idaho State. Expect them to use the running game to score points early before working on establishing their passing attack. They should not struggle on defense.

After a disappointing loss, the Aztecs can get back on track against Idaho State. Expect them to use the running game to score points early before working on establishing their passing attack. They should not struggle on defense. Fresno State: On paper, it should be the best game of the week. Hopefully, the Bulldogs can avoid another slow start. Their offense should be able to hold their own and the most interesting battle should be the Beaver offense against the Bulldog defense.

Who Will Win:

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.