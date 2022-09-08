Mountaintop View 9-8-22

What Taylen Green — and his legs — bring to Boise State’s offense
In one of the more shocking developments from Week 1, Boise State played terribly against Oregon State. In fairness, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier played a big role in that dismantling, tossing the Broncos hopes of winning away in the first quarter. This led to said shocking development: one of the G5’s most hyped quarterbacks being benched in the opener. He was replaced by freshman Taylen Green whom, while he had an uneven performance, flashed upside. Give the article above a read.
Aztecs: Canopies didn’t pencil out for Snapdragon Stadium
As if losing to Arizona wasn’t embarrassing enough, SDSU has been catching crap on the internet for how unprepared the stadium was for the heat. Some have wondered: why aren’t there canopies? Click the link for the explanation.
Canzano: Catching up with that chip on the shoulder
John Canzano reminisces with former Fresno State Bulldog Cameron Worrell about the old days when Pat Hill had Fresno State upsetting Power 5 opposition left and right. The Bulldogs hope to rekindle those memories Saturday against Oregon State.
Hawaii game is biggest point spread in Michigan football history
The Rainbow Warriors should legitimately celebrate in some small way if they cover this spread. A historic beatdown is expected for Timmy Chang’s squad.
Week 2 SP+ Picks
WEEK 2 SP+ PICKS— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 6, 2022
Bama 39, Texas 20
Florida 27.0, UK 26.6!
BYU 26, Baylor 25!
Vols 37, Pitt 30
Hogs 30, Cocks 21
USC 34, Stanford 25
Tex Tech 32, Houston 27
Ok St 29, Ariz St 24
A&M 37, App 15
53% vs midweek, 57% vs close, 59% on O/U last weekhttps://t.co/ld8Z9RqL9c pic.twitter.com/p3fFhj5f2X
Lobos are busting out some cool helmets for Friday’s game against BSU
So the red turf was a joke… but these aren’t— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) September 6, 2022
For the first time since 1973, the Lobos will take the field wearing cherry helmets! Come see for yourself Friday night!
https://t.co/8Pnk1RZcr6 pic.twitter.com/7L19j8oeel
Hawaii’s QB rotating continues
#HawaiiFB will start @JoeyYellen at quarterback against Michigan, per @CoachTimmyChang. @BraydenSchager has an undisclosed injury but is cleared to play. @CammonC will not make the trip. @jake_farrell12 and @ACE_DEUCE07 are the backups. @StarAdvertiser @HawaiiFootball— Stephen Tsai (@StephenTsai) September 7, 2022
Big crowd expected for Colorado State
Colorado State is expecting a crowd around the 30,000 mark for the football home opener against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, spokesperson said.— Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) September 7, 2022
Expectation is another huge student crowd, carrying over from last school year.
