Mountaintop View 9-8-22

In one of the more shocking developments from Week 1, Boise State played terribly against Oregon State. In fairness, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier played a big role in that dismantling, tossing the Broncos hopes of winning away in the first quarter. This led to said shocking development: one of the G5’s most hyped quarterbacks being benched in the opener. He was replaced by freshman Taylen Green whom, while he had an uneven performance, flashed upside. Give the article above a read.

As if losing to Arizona wasn’t embarrassing enough, SDSU has been catching crap on the internet for how unprepared the stadium was for the heat. Some have wondered: why aren’t there canopies? Click the link for the explanation.

John Canzano reminisces with former Fresno State Bulldog Cameron Worrell about the old days when Pat Hill had Fresno State upsetting Power 5 opposition left and right. The Bulldogs hope to rekindle those memories Saturday against Oregon State.

The Rainbow Warriors should legitimately celebrate in some small way if they cover this spread. A historic beatdown is expected for Timmy Chang’s squad.

Week 2 SP+ Picks

WEEK 2 SP+ PICKS



Bama 39, Texas 20

Florida 27.0, UK 26.6!

BYU 26, Baylor 25!

Vols 37, Pitt 30

Hogs 30, Cocks 21

USC 34, Stanford 25

Tex Tech 32, Houston 27

Ok St 29, Ariz St 24

A&M 37, App 15



53% vs midweek, 57% vs close, 59% on O/U last weekhttps://t.co/ld8Z9RqL9c pic.twitter.com/p3fFhj5f2X — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 6, 2022

Lobos are busting out some cool helmets for Friday’s game against BSU

So the red turf was a joke… but these aren’t



For the first time since 1973, the Lobos will take the field wearing cherry helmets! Come see for yourself Friday night!



https://t.co/8Pnk1RZcr6 pic.twitter.com/7L19j8oeel — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) September 6, 2022

Hawaii’s QB rotating continues

Big crowd expected for Colorado State

Colorado State is expecting a crowd around the 30,000 mark for the football home opener against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, spokesperson said.



Expectation is another huge student crowd, carrying over from last school year. — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) September 7, 2022

