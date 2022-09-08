UNLV Football Preview: Week 2 @ CAL

Coming off of a big win against Idaho State last week, the Rebel football team looks to keep the streak going as they go into Berkeley to face the Bears of Cal. Mountain West teams have had difficulties beating PAC-12 teams in the past with the exceptions of Fresno State going into LA and beating UCLA and Nevada beating Cal in Berkeley just last year. Can UNLV be the next Mountain West team to beat a PAC-12 opponent?

One thing the Rebels will have to do to win will be have a passing attack like they did in the 2nd Quarter of last weeks game. QB Doug Brumfield threw for 4 TDs in just that quarter and WR Richy White had caught two of those TDs. They also have to have a run game to complement the passing attack. Switch between RBs Courtney Reese and Aiden Robbins. Reese’s Yards per Rush were fantastic and Robbins had rushed and caught a TD in the previous game.

Offense may win games, but defense wins championships. This Rebel defense will have to step its game up against the PAC-12 opponent. Cal is still a decent football school and will have a good offense. Part of the reason Nevada beat them last year was because their defense came together and played a fantastic game in the second half. They did not allow Cal to score at all in the 2nd and 3rd Quarters.

Cal beat a UC rival last week at home. UC Davis lost 34-13 to Cal which considering UNLV is a better program, this game could come down to the wire if Cal does not come out with a offensive explosion.

The Rebels need to expect someone to step up on both sides of the football. With the Rebels being 13 point underdogs, they’ll need that X-factor player to step up and show out.

Betting Lines

Game:

UNLV: +13 -110 ML +390

O/U: 48.5 -110

First Half

UNLV: +7 -115 ML +300

Over 26: +110

Under 26: -130

#BEaREBEL