During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Now that every team has played at least one game, the projections are at least based on real games, even if it is still a small sample size. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but below is what we have so far. Early in the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: Utah State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV

I thought I would make more changes than I did. But the issue was, everyone looked so bad this weekend that it all evens out. I wanted to move Boise State down, but I couldn’t move SDSU, SJSU, or Utah State up. UNLV was on a bye and Colorado State looked awful too. In the end, I flipped Air Force and Fresno State, as the Bulldogs struggled a bit in their win while the Falcons didn’t. However, it may just be a one-week adjustment. I considered Nevada but I think they are benefitting from a lighter non-conference schedule.

Zach

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: Nevada

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV

I was flummoxed at the ineffective team play this week. Perhaps first week jitters. I think these are the bowl teams, possibly Colorado State, but will probably see them flipped around between these bowls as we advance into the season.

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: Nevada

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Other Bowl (TBD): San Jose State

The Falcons still need to make some adjustments on defense after the loss of Jordan Jackson and Tre Bugg, but based on all the performances this week, I think they have the best shot at the LA Bowl

Graham

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Boise State State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force