During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Now that every team has played at least one game, the projections are at least based on real games, even if it is still a small sample size. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but below is what we have so far. Early in the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.
Mike
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: Utah State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV
I thought I would make more changes than I did. But the issue was, everyone looked so bad this weekend that it all evens out. I wanted to move Boise State down, but I couldn’t move SDSU, SJSU, or Utah State up. UNLV was on a bye and Colorado State looked awful too. In the end, I flipped Air Force and Fresno State, as the Bulldogs struggled a bit in their win while the Falcons didn’t. However, it may just be a one-week adjustment. I considered Nevada but I think they are benefitting from a lighter non-conference schedule.
Zach
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: Nevada
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV
I was flummoxed at the ineffective team play this week. Perhaps first week jitters. I think these are the bowl teams, possibly Colorado State, but will probably see them flipped around between these bowls as we advance into the season.
NittanyFalcon
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: Nevada
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Other Bowl (TBD): San Jose State
The Falcons still need to make some adjustments on defense after the loss of Jordan Jackson and Tre Bugg, but based on all the performances this week, I think they have the best shot at the LA Bowl
Graham
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: Boise State State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
