Mountaintop View 9-7-22. Coaching tiers, CFP Expansion, Nevada’s win streak, Polls, POTW

We are right about at the halfway point between the games that were played and the games that are about to be played. To get there a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links plus the content coming your way on our site.

The Athletic ranks their coaches in tiers. Saban is alone at the top, with another 9 a step behind him. Looking at MWC coaches, Troy Calhoun is in Tier 2 (proven goods), 5 are in Tier 3 (solid, good job security), 2 in Tier 4 (mixed bag, need to prove something), and 2 in Tier 5 (either too soon to tell or on the hot seat). It looks like Ken Wilson and Timmy Chang did not crack the rankings, so we will call them Tier 6.

Duh. But for real, this will likely double the current payout, reaching about $2.2 billion. With a B. This is partly because it’s more games, partly because it’s a marquee event, and partly because of strategy. The CFP is expected to follow the NFL model of splitting its playoff to be televised on multiple networks, with the idea being each network will pay max value to have a slice of something rather than allowing one network to have exclusive rights.

Chris Murray asks that question. He cites the struggles on offense being minimized due to the tremendous display of defense so far. Field position and playing mistake-free football have also assisted them greatly in the early going. He also attempts to distinguish what is luck versus what has been skill so far.

Week 1 Polls

New @AP_Top25 poll



1-Bama

2-Georgia

3-Ohio St

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-Texas A&M

7-Oklahoma

8-Notre Dame

9-Baylor

10-USC

11-Okla St

12-Florida

13-Utah

14-Mich St

15-Miami

16-Arkansas

17-Pitt

18-NC St

19-Wisconsin

20-Kentucky

21-BYU

22-Ole Miss

23-Wake

24-Tennessee

25-Houston — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 6, 2022

The USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll is out and it has Utah dropping to No. 15. Florida jumps in at No. 19 and BYU comes in at No. 25. pic.twitter.com/wauPsFyCaF — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) September 6, 2022

Olympic Sports Players of the Week

Luz Arreaga scored two goals and recorded an assist, totaling five points in the Wolf Pack's win over Sacramento State!⁠

⁠

She became the first Nevada player to record five points in a single game since 2006 ⁠

⁠#AtThePEAK | #MWWSOC | #MakingHerMark | #BattleBorn⁠ pic.twitter.com/yAgGHVB24f — Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 5, 2022

UNLV's Riley Liebsack recorded fifth career shutout and registered five saves in the Rebels' 2-0 win against Eastern Washington #AtThePEAK | #MWWSOC | #MakingHerMark | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/2g1pYJbbUj — Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 5, 2022

On the horizon: