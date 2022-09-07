Mountaintop View 9-7-22. Coaching tiers, CFP Expansion, Nevada’s win streak, Polls, POTW

We are right about at the halfway point between the games that were played and the games that are about to be played. To get there a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links plus the content coming your way on our site.
Coaching Tiers
The Athletic ranks their coaches in tiers. Saban is alone at the top, with another 9 a step behind him. Looking at MWC coaches, Troy Calhoun is in Tier 2 (proven goods), 5 are in Tier 3 (solid, good job security), 2 in Tier 4 (mixed bag, need to prove something), and 2 in Tier 5 (either too soon to tell or on the hot seat). It looks like Ken Wilson and Timmy Chang did not crack the rankings, so we will call them Tier 6.
New Playoff model expected to make $$$
Duh. But for real, this will likely double the current payout, reaching about $2.2 billion. With a B. This is partly because it’s more games, partly because it’s a marquee event, and partly because of strategy. The CFP is expected to follow the NFL model of splitting its playoff to be televised on multiple networks, with the idea being each network will pay max value to have a slice of something rather than allowing one network to have exclusive rights.
Can Nevada keep this up?
Chris Murray asks that question. He cites the struggles on offense being minimized due to the tremendous display of defense so far. Field position and playing mistake-free football have also assisted them greatly in the early going. He also attempts to distinguish what is luck versus what has been skill so far.
Week 1 Polls
New @AP_Top25 poll— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 6, 2022
1-Bama
2-Georgia
3-Ohio St
4-Michigan
5-Clemson
6-Texas A&M
7-Oklahoma
8-Notre Dame
9-Baylor
10-USC
11-Okla St
12-Florida
13-Utah
14-Mich St
15-Miami
16-Arkansas
17-Pitt
18-NC St
19-Wisconsin
20-Kentucky
21-BYU
22-Ole Miss
23-Wake
24-Tennessee
25-Houston
The USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll is out and it has Utah dropping to No. 15. Florida jumps in at No. 19 and BYU comes in at No. 25. pic.twitter.com/wauPsFyCaF— Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) September 6, 2022
Olympic Sports Players of the Week
Mountain West honors x3️⃣— Nevada Volleyball (@NevadaWVB) September 5, 2022
Nevada claims Player of the Week honors
https://t.co/PD3aqJlR9K#BattleBorn // #Together pic.twitter.com/QRA4xWPshu
Luz Arreaga scored two goals and recorded an assist, totaling five points in the Wolf Pack's win over Sacramento State!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 5, 2022
She became the first Nevada player to record five points in a single game since 2006
#AtThePEAK | #MWWSOC | #MakingHerMark | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/yAgGHVB24f
UNLV's Riley Liebsack recorded fifth career shutout and registered five saves in the Rebels' 2-0 win against Eastern Washington #AtThePEAK | #MWWSOC | #MakingHerMark | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/2g1pYJbbUj— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 5, 2022
Boise State's Hayden Wilsey scored a goal on two shots in the Broncos' 3-1 win against Oregon‼️#AtThePEAK | #MWWSOC | #MakingHerMark | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/ks3mMjFnT9— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 5, 2022
Congrats to the first #MWXC athletes of the week for the 2022 season!#Stalwart | #AggiesAllTheWay | #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/ejp9hma8Ye— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 6, 2022
On the horizon:
- Later today: Peak Perspective: 2022 Instant Impressions and Small Sample Sizes
- Later today: Bowl Projections: Week 1
- Coming Thursday: Mountain Bets: Week 2
- Coming Thursday: Stats Corner
- Coming Thursday: Mountain West previews
- Coming Friday: Mountain West Fan Guide
- Coming Friday: More previews!
Loading comments...