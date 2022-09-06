Mountaintop View 9-6-22

Week 1 is in the books. Nevada is 2-0, San Diego State and Boise State are licking some wounds, and both Fresno State and Air Force get their chances at home against Pac-12 opponents this week. Catch up on other weekend news as we look forward to next week’s games. Enjoy!!

The Bulldogs started out fast but appeared to go into cruise control early in a game that was a bit closer than the final score.

With Weeks 0 and 1 behind us, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy projects his bowl teams and points spread.

The Group of Five Guys with their latest G5 Power Poll

Is it just me or is Air Force too low?

A story of perseverance pays off for a Cowboy walk-on who figured prominently in their win over Tulsa.

Two of the preseason highly touted MW teams both came up woefully short in their Pac-12 tilts last weekend. Get a preview of Air Force’s chance against the Pac-12 when the Buffaloes visit Colorado Springs.

West Coast teams standing in ESPN’s FPI after Week 1

Updated ESPN FPI:



14. USC

19. Utah

28. BYU

35. UCLA

40. Washington

44. Oregon

48. ASU

51. OSU

58. Boise St

60. Air Force

61. Stanford

66. Fresno

69. Arizona

75. Cal

89. WSU

91. Nevada

96. Colorado

98. San Diego St

102. Utah St

107. UNLV

108. New Mexico — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 5, 2022

