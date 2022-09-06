 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 9-6-22

By RudyEspino
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Nevada v New Mexico State

Week 1 is in the books. Nevada is 2-0, San Diego State and Boise State are licking some wounds, and both Fresno State and Air Force get their chances at home against Pac-12 opponents this week. Catch up on other weekend news as we look forward to next week’s games. Enjoy!!

MW FB Players of the Week

Five Takeaways from Fresno State’s season-opening win

The Bulldogs started out fast but appeared to go into cruise control early in a game that was a bit closer than the final score.

College Football Bowl Projections for Week 2: Brett McMurphy’s 2022 Predictions With Projected Spreads

With Weeks 0 and 1 behind us, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy projects his bowl teams and points spread.

The Group of Five Guys with their latest G5 Power Poll

Is it just me or is Air Force too low?

WYOMING WALK-ON WALTZES INTO END ZONE FOR FIRST-CAREER TOUCHDOWN

A story of perseverance pays off for a Cowboy walk-on who figured prominently in their win over Tulsa.

GAME 2: Air Force vs. Colorado

Two of the preseason highly touted MW teams both came up woefully short in their Pac-12 tilts last weekend. Get a preview of Air Force’s chance against the Pac-12 when the Buffaloes visit Colorado Springs.

West Coast teams standing in ESPN’s FPI after Week 1

On the Horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 1
  • Later today: Reacts Questions: Week 2
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Instant Impressions and Small Sample Sizes
  • Coming Wednesday: Bowl Predictions: Week 1

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...