Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

Week one of the college football season has concluded, and it may not have gone like the conference had hoped. However, there were some great individual performances. Here are our top performers from week one.

Offensive Player of the Week

Andrew Peasley (Wyoming)

Haener may have had the best week from a statistical standpoint, but Peasley had the best performance of the week against a good opponent. Peasley had a great bounceback performance after struggling against Illinois. Peasley completed 20 of 30 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 45 yards on the ground.

Defensive Player of the Week

Bentlee Sanders (Nevada)

Sanders had two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. The Nevada defensive back is off to a fast start with three interceptions through two games.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)

The Wyoming linebacker played a great game on the defensive side of the ball, but his biggest play came on special teams. Gibbs put the Cowboys on the board after recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Who were your top performers from week one? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.