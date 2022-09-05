MWC Recruiting Roundup 8-29-22. September Team Recruiting Rankings and more!

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The season is up and run and recruiting should heat up in September and that wave will last through December. This past week, we came out of the dead period and into the evaluation period. Soon, official visits will be happening during games as teams host recruits. There were only a few offers and those were mostly for future classes. There were a few official visitors, but Air Force had the lone new commit. The Falcons take another week on the banner.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 6

Colorado State: 4

Nevada: 4

San Diego State: 3

Boise State : 2

: 2 San Jose State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Hawaii: 1

New Mexico: 1

UNLV: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, Thursday, September 1st will mark the start of the Evaluation Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 50

Visit Recap

2024 QB Julian Sayin (San Diego State)

“It was cool to see SDSU because I hadn’t seen them play in a few years. Hanging out with the top guys in San Diego was also a good time. I didn’t get a chance to talk to many coaches but the recruiting staff was great to my teammates and I. The new stadium was awesome and looks really good. It was cool they had the San Diego spots like Hodads in the stadium.”

2024 OL/DL Joshua Glanz (San Diego State)

“ Some of the highlights of the visit were being able to experience the tradition that lives within the program. Also, going on the field and seeing the team warmup was electrifying. I got to talk to the coaches, and we talked about how my season was going so far and just admired the new beautiful Snapdragon Stadium. The new stadium was amazing, to say the least. Everyone was so happy to finally have the stadium completed.”

Commitment Spotlight

JUCO WR Christian Jourdain (New Mexico)

“I chose New Mexico because Coach Blackmon, and the rest of the coaching staff showed consistent love towards me. The love was also consistent, and I can tell that the team is family oriented and that’s something I always wanted to be a part of given my long journey.”

September Team Recruiting Rankings

We are about at the halfway point of the recruiting cycle for the class of 2023. Admittedly, we are done with the slower half of the cycle and things will pick up during the season. But at this time we have enough data to know how classes are shaping up. Consider these rankings more accurate than many of the previous months. And here are the August rankings for those who like to compare month to month.

1) San Diego State

2) Boise State

3) Colorado State

4) Nevada

5) Fresno State

6) Air Force

7) Hawaii

8) San Jose State

9) Utah State

10) UNLV

11) New Mexico

12) Wyoming

Tiers

As many of you may know by now, I like to also break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful to provide a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: San Diego State, Boise State, Colorado State

Tier 2: Nevada, Fresno State

Tier 3: Air Force, Hawaii

Tier 4: San Jose State, Utah State

Tier 5: UNLV

Tier 6: New Mexico, Wyoming

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DL Leonard Ah You was offered by Fresno State

2025 OL Douglas Utu was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DT Anterio Thompson was offered by UNLV

2025 WR Derek Meadows was offered by UNLV

Visits:

Note: teams also host a number of unofficial visitors. So some visitors may not show up in this section for that reason.

OL RJ Esmon visited Nevada

DB Emmanuel Karnley visited SDSU

Commits

DB Dane Parker committed to Air Force

Decommits

