Utah State Lays a Goose Egg Against Alabama

After a slow start in a 31-20 win over UConn in week 0, Utah State traveled to Tuscaloosa in week 1 to take on Alabama, a game in which Utah State didn’t score any points. Logan Bonner went 3-9 for 39 yards and Robert Brigss rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries in a game that resulted in a 55-0 dominant Alabama win.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

FG Alabama; Will Reichard 45 yard field goal; Alabama: 3; USU: 0

TD Alabama; Bryce Young five yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton; Alabama: 10; USU: 0

TD Alabama; Bryce Young nine yard touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden; Alabama: 17; USU: 0

Second quarter

TD Alabama; Bryce Young two yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton; Alabama: 24; USU: 0

TD Alabama; Bryce Young 14 yard touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden; Alabama: 31; USU: 0

FG Alabama; Will Reichard 33 yard field goal; Alabama: 34; USU: 0

TD Alabama; Bryce Young eight yard touchdown pass to Jase McClellan; Alabama: 41; USU: 0

Third quarter

TD Alabama; Bryce Young four yard touchdown run; Alabama: 48; USU: 0

TD Alabama; Jalen Milroe 17 yard touchdown pass to Jase McClellan; Alabama: 55; USU: 0

FINAL: Alabama: 55; Utah State: 0

Statistics Comparison

First downs: ALA: 30; USU: 7

Total yards: ALA: 559; USU: 136

Passing yards: ALA: 281 yards; USU: 55 yards

Rushing yards: ALA: 278 yards; USU: 79 yards

Penalties: USU: 11-10; ALA: 6-40

Turnovers: USU: 0; ALA: 1

Possession: ALA: 31:51; USU: 28:09

Utah State Players of the Game

Offensive player of the game: Brian Cobbs once again led all Utah State receivers in yards, grabbing two receptions for 33 yards. On the season, Cobbs has nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive player of the game: Michael Anyanwu made four tackles and had a tackle for a loss for an Aggies defense that struggled on Saturday.

Analysis

No, the Aggies weren’t going to win against Alabama. However, 55-0 wasn’t even expected in this one. There are a few key takeaways from this game that could be concerning moving forward.

First, the Aggies once again struggled on third down, going 3-17 (18%). The Aggies need to find more consistency on third downs.

Second, Utah State struggled once again in defending the run, giving up 278 yards rushing.

Third, Utah State had several various penalties that will need to be clean up moving forward.

Overall, there is a lot of growth and learning that Utah State can take away from this game. The Aggies need to defend the run better and find more consistency in their offense. The Aggies get a break against Weber State and then have a bye week before an important game against UNLV on September 24th.