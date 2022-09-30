Lobos Pack: UNLV Game Preview

What:

UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos

Where:

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

When:

Friday September 30, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. Mountain Time

Coverage:

The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. On the radio waves it will be carried on the Lobo Sports Radio Network, 96.3 FM/770 AM in Albuquerque.

Series:

This is 26th meeting between the two schools. The Lobos own a 13-12 edge in the series. UNLV won last season, 31-17, in Albuquerque.

Breakdown:

The New Mexico Lobos will try to get back on the winning track on Friday night when they visit the UNLV Rebels in Vegas.

The Lobos come into the contest off a 38-0 loss to LSU last week. That loss dropped them to 2-2 on the season, still 0-1 in the Mountain West Conference.

UNLV enters the tilt with a 3-1 record and are 1-0 in the Mountain West Conference. Last week the Rebels defeated Utah State, 34-24, on Saturday.

Lobos:

Offense:

New Mexico’s offense did struggle against LSU, which should come as no surprise given the level of the opponent. Although UNLV is not LSU level of defense, their defense has still been pretty stout in all but one category: passing defense.

The Rebels have allowed back-to-back games in which they gave up more than 300 yards passing. The Rebels have been strong against the rush this season. Allowing under 100 yards a game in all but one of their games so far.

The Lobos like to run but struggle to pass. This may have to change tonight with some deep shots early. The short passing game would work too. The Lobos must keep their defense off the field and well rested to have a good shot to win tonight.

Defense:

This will be an interesting matchup. UNLV does like to keep things balanced on offense, though did have 365 yards on the ground against North Texas. New Mexico’s defense has held all but LSU under 200 yards passing and have held two out of four opponents under 100 rushing yards.

If the Lobos expect to stay in it, they will have to keep both the pass and rush under control. Mainly the pass.

Final Thoughts and Prediction:

New Mexico is on the road once again this week, and up against a surprise UNLV team that is six points away from a perfect record. This will be an interesting matchup to say the least given both teams’ strengths and weaknesses. In the end I expect a close game, but I think the Lobos steal one. Give me New Mexico 24-21.