Two Struggling Mountain West Programs: Boise State and San Diego State Face-Off against One Another Today

Boise State

Boise State opened up their season against Oregon State as one and half point underdogs, however ended up eventually losing to the Ducks by more than 15 points. The following week they traveled to New Mexico to gain their first win of the season against the Lobos football program and then hosted TN-Martin blowing them out with a score of 30-7, which isn’t all that surprising. However, what is surprising is just this past week the Boise State Broncos lost to the UTEP Miners football program 27-10 while away from home as 16 point favorites. An amazing win for the Miners football program, however Boise State losing to a C-USA conference football team that finished fourth in their division in the 2021-2022 season goes to show there are issues brewing over in Boise State.

If losing to UTEP doesn’t go to show that Boise State is in trouble then hearing the news of their starting quarterback, Hank Bachmeier, entering the transfer portal will prove that the program has some work to do.

Hank Bachmeier told ESPN about his decision,

“I loved my time at Boise State, and I feel like I’ve given everything that I had,”

Obviously, Boise State will have some work to do and it is going to start with figuring out the offense due to Bachmeier leaving and head coach Andy Avalos’s decision to fire offensive coordinator Tim Plough and replace him with Dirk Koetter. Quarterback Taylen Green will be taking the snaps for Boise this Friday.

San Diego State

In this Mountain West match-up San Diego State will travel to Boise State in order to battle the Broncos at 5pm (PT). Even with all the struggles facing Boise State, San Diego State are still six and half point underdogs while away.

While Boise State is facing struggles on the field, San Diego State began the season with a very sudden controversy covering their previous punter Matt Ariaza facing sexual assault allegations while previously at the University. The case is still ongoing, however the effects of it still linger over the Aztecs organization. In order for San Diego State to turn their season around this is a must win conference game for them.

Head coach, Brady Hoke, and the Aztecs haven’t really shown much this season other than winning games against teams such as Toledo and Idaho State, but with the recent news and controversies happening over in Boise State I can see Brady Hoke taking advantage of them while on the road in order to win an important Mountain West conference game. Quarterback Braxton Burmiester has had an average season so far only playing three out of four games, however in order to get a win over Boise State while on the road he will have to play perfect.