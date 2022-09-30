You voted and here are the results! Read what the fans think will happen this week prior the start of the games.

Also, check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Must Watch Mountain West Game

A lot of you are really looking forward to the Disappointment Bowl. Almost just as many are excited for the Which One is Better Bowl. Many want to see the Falcons #SinkNavy. I guess most of you had plans last night.

Rebels have more wins ahead of them.

Most people think they will be a bowl team but are stopping short of calling them a great team. Stay tuned.

Slight improvements?

It can’t be any worse, right? Look to see if things will improve or not in tonight’s game. Voters were pretty split on slightly improved or basically the same.

There is hope for Colorado State... kind of.

So you’re saying there’s a chance? Odds are they will find a way to win a game. Some of you think even more than one game. However, their best chances are now behind them.