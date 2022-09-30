Mountaintop View 9-30-22

It’s the last day of September and fall sports are in full swing, especially in football as the schedule features more conference games. Plenty of links to check out to get yourself ready for a big weekend of action. Enjoy!!

Stats, milestones, and more in this week’s release along with the full MW team schedule for Week 5!!

With both of their offensive and defensive top stars out due to injury, see how the Bulldogs have adjusted their two-deep depth chart for this weekend’s game vs. Connecticut.

A familiar face who will be wearing different team colors is headed to Laramie for this Saturday’s conference tilt. Can he produce another upset with his new team like he did with his old team last year?

The first-year Ram Head Coach doesn’t return back to the place until October 7th, but talk has already begun on how he left and the fact that 11 former Wolf Pack players followed him to Fort Collins shortly thereafter. New Nevada coach Ken Wilson had some pointed comments on the situation and what he was left with when he arrived to Reno.

The white visor which became a fashion staple when he was the Bronco Head Coach back at the turn of this century was back on the Bronco practice field this week. What does that mean for tonight’s showdown with San Diego State, where both teams really need a win?

The Lobos travel to Las Vegas to face the resurgent UNLV Rebels, who are looking for their 3rd straight win (when was the last time that happened?). Check out the preview and the prediction for tonight’s game!

The NCAA weighs in on agreed-upon penalties based on violations for the Falcon program.

On the Horizon:

Later Today: Boise State vs San Diego State: Three Questions, Prediction

Later Today: Peak Perspective: How did Boise State get here?