Mountaintop View 9-29-22

Is there a new sheriff in town? While the likes of Boise State, Utah State fall apart, UNLV football has emerged as a conference title contender and a positive story for the conference. How will they handle expectations?

Utah State takes its show on the road to Provo tonight. With BYU heading to the Big 12 soon, this could be one of the final meetings between the sides. Utah State is off to a shocking start in their MWC title defense and enters tonight’s game as 24-point underdogs. Can they turn it around? The game starts at 6 pm MT on ESPN.

Things have become bleak at Boise State in the days following their shocking loss to UTEP. Tim Plough was fired. Hank Bachmeier left. San Diego State’s daunting defense awaits. The new quarterback? Freshman Taylen Green. Can the talented but raw QB find success under Dirk Koetter?

Fresno State alum ties record

New court design for Air Force hoops teams!

New court design is ready for the 2022-23 season! pic.twitter.com/6PctAvlIyq — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) September 26, 2022

Basketball season is near

The exodus at CSU continues

Jay Norvell confirms that Tywan Francis has left @CSUFootball — Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) September 28, 2022

It’s always awards list season

Not one,

Not two,

but



semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, college football's premier scholar-athlete award!#AtThePEAK | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/BqR1RgfaNG — Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 28, 2022

On The Horizon:

Today: Week Five Fan Guide

Today: Highly Anticipated Matchup between San Diego State and Boise State this Friday

Today: San Jose State football: Spartans at Wyoming preview

Today: Week 5: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread