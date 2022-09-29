 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 9-29-22

USU is back in action tonight, BSU-SDSU and UNM-UNLV tomorrow, basketball season arrives, Judge ties record and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Rebels embracing the expectations that come with winning

Is there a new sheriff in town? While the likes of Boise State, Utah State fall apart, UNLV football has emerged as a conference title contender and a positive story for the conference. How will they handle expectations?

Aggies motivated to get right before BYU series ends, but do they have what it takes?

Utah State takes its show on the road to Provo tonight. With BYU heading to the Big 12 soon, this could be one of the final meetings between the sides. Utah State is off to a shocking start in their MWC title defense and enters tonight’s game as 24-point underdogs. Can they turn it around? The game starts at 6 pm MT on ESPN.

‘He’s the X-factor.’ Boise State’s new starting quarterback specializes in improvisation

Things have become bleak at Boise State in the days following their shocking loss to UTEP. Tim Plough was fired. Hank Bachmeier left. San Diego State’s daunting defense awaits. The new quarterback? Freshman Taylen Green. Can the talented but raw QB find success under Dirk Koetter?

Fresno State alum ties record

New court design for Air Force hoops teams!

Basketball season is near

The exodus at CSU continues

It’s always awards list season

