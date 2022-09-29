Week Five Fan Guide

The Mountain West is getting closer to wrapping up its out-of-conference play (thankfully) and the conference schedule is heating up. Let’s take a look at what this week has in store for each team.

Air Force

Air Force has one of their biggest games of the year as they play host to Navy. Air Force is the superior squad and should be able to come away with the victory. These games can be tricky, but the Falcons will have the entire Mountain West rooting for them.

Boise State

The Broncos will be playing host to San Diego State and it is the first game for (kind of) new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter. The Broncos need this game badly; things won’t get any easier as games with Fresno State and Air Force are looming. The Broncos should also be pulling for San Jose State over Wyoming and UNLV over New Mexico.

Colorado State

The Rams have a much needed bye this week. Colorado State needs to use this week to get mentally and physically healthy. This team is not performing to its potential. Hopefully, the Rams can use this week to get things right.

New Mexico

The Lobos will look to bounce back from a rough showing against LSU. We are going to learn a lot about the Lobos as they travel to Las Vegas to take on UNLV. This game will go a long way in determining which direction the season goes for the Lobos. New Mexico should also be pulling for a BSU loss and a Wyoming loss.

Utah State

The Aggies will need a spirited performance to have a chance against BYU. This team has looked broken up to this point. However, they have too much talent to perform at this level. Aggies fans should be pulling for BSU, Wyoming, and New Mexico to all lose this weekend.

Wyoming

The Cowboys are proving to be a spirited squad with a ton of potential. They have a tricky game this weekend as they look to improve to 2-0 in Mountain West play. The Cowboys will play host to a San Jose team that still has a lot to prove. This is one of the more intriguing games of the weekend. Cowboys fans should be pulling for a BSU and New Mexico loss.

Fresno State

The Bulldogs are coming off of a much needed bye and will travel across the country to take on a UConn squad that they should beat, regardless of who plays quarterback. Bulldogs should be pulling for BSU, Wyoming, and New Mexico.

Hawaii

The Rainbow Warriors have a much needed bye this weekend. This will give the coaching staff an opportunity to work on things.

Nevada

Like Hawaii, the Wolf Pack have a much needed bye this weekend. It would take a miracle for this team to contend. They just need to focus on improving.

San Diego State

The Aztecs are travelling to Boise to take on a reeling Boise State squad. They will look to build on a huge win over Toledo. The Aztecs and Broncos have built a nice rivalry over the last decade; this one should be a defensive masterpiece. The Aztecs should also be pulling for Wyoming and New Mexico to come away with a victory.

San Jose State

The Spartans will travel to Laramie to take on a Wyomning squad that has surprised over the past few weeks. This is a game that will go a long way into determining the trajectory of both of these teams. This game could go either way. The Spartans will also be pulling for Boise State and New Mexico this weekend.

UNLV

The surprise team of the Moutain West has another tough contest in front of them as they play host to New Mexico. This is a great chance for the Rebels to improve to 2-0 in conference play. The Rebels should also be pulling for BSU and Wyoming this weekend.

Which games are you looking forward to this weekend? How do you see things playing out? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.