Week 5: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and 9 Mountain West teams are playing. Will the Mountain West have a successful week or will it be a disappointment? Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Thursday, September 29th

Utah State vs BYU (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN

Friday, September 30th

San Diego State vs Boise State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 New Mexico vs UNLV (9:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Saturday, October 1st

Navy vs Air Force (10:00 AM MT) | Coverage: CBS Fresno State vs UConn (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports San Jose State vs Wyoming (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Utah State/BYU: +24 Utah State, O/U: 60

Boise State/San Diego State: -6 Boise State, O/U: 39

New Mexico/UNLV: -14.5, O/U: 43.5

Navy/Air Force: -14, O/U: 37.5

Fresno State/UConn: -23.5, O/U: 52.5

San Jose State/Wyoming: -3 San Jose State, O/U: 42

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Utah State: Can they limit the turnovers against a ranked opponent and rival?

San Diego State: Do they have an offense and can their defense lead them to against a struggling them?

Boise State: Do they have an offense and can their defense lead them to against a struggling them? (yes, the copy & paste was intentional)

New Mexico: Will the defense be able to neutralize a high-powered offense and can they find ways to score?

UNLV: Will the offense be able to figure out a tricky defense and continue to put up points in the next step of their strong season?

Air Force: Can the Falcons keep the momentum going against one of their chief rivals?

Fresno State: How will they look coming off a bye week and playing without their star quarterback?

San Jose State: Can their good offense beat a good defense?

Wyoming: Can their good defense beat a good offense?

Who Will Win:

