Week 5: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and 9 Mountain West teams are playing. Will the Mountain West have a successful week or will it be a disappointment? Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Thursday, September 29th
Utah State vs BYU (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN
Friday, September 30th
San Diego State vs Boise State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
New Mexico vs UNLV (9:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Saturday, October 1st
Navy vs Air Force (10:00 AM MT) | Coverage: CBS
Fresno State vs UConn (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
San Jose State vs Wyoming (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Utah State/BYU: +24 Utah State, O/U: 60
Boise State/San Diego State: -6 Boise State, O/U: 39
New Mexico/UNLV: -14.5, O/U: 43.5
Navy/Air Force: -14, O/U: 37.5
Fresno State/UConn: -23.5, O/U: 52.5
San Jose State/Wyoming: -3 San Jose State, O/U: 42
Game Previews:
What to Watch For:
- Utah State: Can they limit the turnovers against a ranked opponent and rival?
- San Diego State: Do they have an offense and can their defense lead them to against a struggling them?
- Boise State: Do they have an offense and can their defense lead them to against a struggling them? (yes, the copy & paste was intentional)
- New Mexico: Will the defense be able to neutralize a high-powered offense and can they find ways to score?
- UNLV: Will the offense be able to figure out a tricky defense and continue to put up points in the next step of their strong season?
- Air Force: Can the Falcons keep the momentum going against one of their chief rivals?
- Fresno State: How will they look coming off a bye week and playing without their star quarterback?
- San Jose State: Can their good offense beat a good defense?
- Wyoming: Can their good defense beat a good offense?
Who Will Win:
Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.
