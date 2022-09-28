The Rebels Look to Beat New Mexico to Stay as One of the Best Teams in the Conference

After a huge win last week in Logan, Utah, the Rebels are back at home against The New Mexico Lobos on Friday, Sept. 30th at 8:00 PDT.

The Lobos are coming off of a tough loss against LSU where they did not score a single point. That loss was their only away game this season. Going on the road two weeks in a row could be a difficult challenge for them as they face a surprisingly good Rebel team.

The Rebels showed they are contenders in the Mountain West with their win last week and are ready for their second conference win in two weeks.

QB Doug Brumfield has been tearing it in recent games through the air and on the ground. When teams have a good, mobile QB and a very good RB it can cause havoc for opposing defenses. Look to see a meticulous game-plan from Coach Arroyo and his talented offensive squad.

The Lobos defense in games they win have not given up a lot of points, with the Lobos out-scoring their opponents 68-10, but in games they lost, they have been out-scored 69-14. They give the yards and points up through the air so look for Brumfield to hit his wideouts a lot on Friday night. With the connection he has with WR Jeff Weimer, Weimer could have huge game this week.

UNLV’s defense will have to stop the ground game against New Mexico because the New Mexico QB has not thrown over 200 yards in any of their four games this year. After the five interception game last week, they will need to take advantage of the slow QB play from the Lobos.

Friday night will be exciting to watch as there could be a Rebel offensive explosion in store.

Betting Lines

Game

Line: UNLV -14.5

UNLV Spread: -110

UNLV ML: -625

O/U: 43

Over: -115

Under: -105

First Half

Line: UNLV -7.5

UNLV Spread: -105

UNLV ML: -450

O/U: 23.5

Over: +100

Under: -120

