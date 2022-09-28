Bowl Predictions: Week 4.

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.
Mike
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: Boise State/Wyoming
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
It’s hard to remember a time when things looked bleaker for the conference. AFA, Fresno, and UNLV look to be the only locks for bowls at this point. San Jose State is a safe bet. SDSU and Boise State really need to turn things around and may just get in by default as someone has to win games in conference play. This week, Boise State is my last team in and Wyoming is my first team out, but they can basically be considered interchangeable, so I listed them as such.
Zach
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Other Bowl: Wyoming
Honestly, this is just a mess. But all of the teams I listed have a good chance of making a bowl.
NittanyFalcon
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State
Potato Bowl: UNLV
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Other Bowl: Wyoming
My confidence in Air Force was crushed by the loss to Wyoming, but they rebounded well, and I’ll go with them in the LA Bowl for now.
