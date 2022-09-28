Bowl Predictions: Week 4.

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: Boise State/Wyoming

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

It’s hard to remember a time when things looked bleaker for the conference. AFA, Fresno, and UNLV look to be the only locks for bowls at this point. San Jose State is a safe bet. SDSU and Boise State really need to turn things around and may just get in by default as someone has to win games in conference play. This week, Boise State is my last team in and Wyoming is my first team out, but they can basically be considered interchangeable, so I listed them as such.

Zach

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Other Bowl: Wyoming

Honestly, this is just a mess. But all of the teams I listed have a good chance of making a bowl.

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: UNLV

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Other Bowl: Wyoming

My confidence in Air Force was crushed by the loss to Wyoming, but they rebounded well, and I’ll go with them in the LA Bowl for now.