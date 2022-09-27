 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 9-27-22

A packed Tuesday edition with lots of news and views!

By RudyEspino
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 UT Martin at Boise State

Mondays are usually busy with putting a bow on weekend action but the news hit early that a four year starter is leaving a vaunted program. Click that link along with all the others to stay in the loop of top stories happening around the Mountain West Conference. Enjoy!

Breaking: Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier to enter transfer portal

A Bronco career that started off with a bang as a starting true Freshman QB and a road win against Florida State seems to have come to an end on the Blue.

TURNING POINT, UNSUNG HERO AND WHAT’S NEXT FOR UW FOOTBALL

The Cowboys could not find a consistent way to stop BYU on third downs on Saturday as Cougar QB Jaren Hall took over the game late in the 2nd quarter and into the second half. Plenty of positives for the Cowboys as they now look ahead to a conference matchup versus San Jose State.

MW FB POTW for Week 4

MWFB Week 4 Top Plays

Air Force and San Jose State furnish the plays this week.

West Coast FB Teams Week 4 Bowl Projections

Will see if BSU makes it, can see San Jose State in Arizona Bowl ahead of them

College Football Empires Map (Week 4)

Biggest empire expansions: Oregon, USC, Cincinnati, SLU, UTEP, Kansas, Iowa, Baylor, BYU, Clemson, Kansas State and Texas A&M

MW VB Players of the Week

On the Horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 4
  • Later today: Reacts Questions: Week 5
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The Most Mountain West Player on Each Team
  • Coming Wednesday: Bowl Predictions: Week 4

