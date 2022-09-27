Mountaintop View 9-27-22

Mondays are usually busy with putting a bow on weekend action but the news hit early that a four year starter is leaving a vaunted program. Click that link along with all the others to stay in the loop of top stories happening around the Mountain West Conference. Enjoy!
Breaking: Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier to enter transfer portal
A Bronco career that started off with a bang as a starting true Freshman QB and a road win against Florida State seems to have come to an end on the Blue.
TURNING POINT, UNSUNG HERO AND WHAT’S NEXT FOR UW FOOTBALL
The Cowboys could not find a consistent way to stop BYU on third downs on Saturday as Cougar QB Jaren Hall took over the game late in the 2nd quarter and into the second half. Plenty of positives for the Cowboys as they now look ahead to a conference matchup versus San Jose State.
MW FB POTW for Week 4
Here's your first look at this week's #MWFB Players of the Week!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 26, 2022
MWFB Week 4 Top Plays
Air Force and San Jose State furnish the plays this week.
West Coast FB Teams Week 4 Bowl Projections
Will see if BSU makes it, can see San Jose State in Arizona Bowl ahead of them
Athlon Bowl Projections— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 26, 2022
Rose—USC vs Mich
Cotton—Utah vs Cinci
Alamo—UW vs Baylor
Vegas—UO vs LSU
Holiday—UCLA vs Pitt
Sun—Ore St vs Syracuse
LA—WSU vs Air Force
Armed Forces—BYU vs Hous
Responder—Cal vs TCU
Hawaii—Fres St vs UTSA
Arizona—BSU vs Toledo
Famous Potato—SDSU vs NIU
College Football Empires Map (Week 4)
Biggest empire expansions: Oregon, USC, Cincinnati, SLU, UTEP, Kansas, Iowa, Baylor, BYU, Clemson, Kansas State and Texas A&M
After week four (Sep 25) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/yzqeeozF45— College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) September 26, 2022
After week three (Sep 18) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/CY2Oi6bZJY— College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) September 22, 2022
MW VB Players of the Week
Congratulations to this week's #MWVB Players of the Week!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 26, 2022
