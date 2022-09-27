The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Week Four

Week four was highlighted by more conference matchups and frustrating out-of-conference games. We saw some shocking results (Boise State and Colorado State) and some unexpected surprises (San Jose State and UNLV). Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly performances of week four.

The Good

Air Force

This is the Falcon squad we have come to love (or hate). They were dominant in all three phases of the game and were clearly the superior squad. Nevada was clearly the inferior squad, and Air Force proved as much while coming back after a devastating loss in Laramie. Brad Roberts was his usual, spectacular self, and the Falcons proved they are still a realistic contender for the Mountain West championship.

San Diego State

It wasn’t pretty, but the Aztecs found a way to get their first home victory in Snapdragon Stadium against a sneaky good Toledo squad. The offense was still largely ineffective for most of the game, but the Aztecs were able to use a solid performance from the defense and a great last drive by the offense to come away with a big 17-14 victory. The Aztecs will travel to Boise looking to kick the Broncos while they are down.

UNLV

Nobody saw this coming, but Las Vegas has the best offense in the Mountain West outside of Fresno and Colorado Springs. This team is fun to watch and plays really hard. Saturday’s victory over Utah State was the biggest win this program has had in quite some time. They were able to force six turnovers on their way to a 38-24 victory. Congratulations UNLV fans; I think you are going bowling!

San Jose State

The Spartans are the sneaky team in the West. They have a really talented roster with a fair amount of experience. Saturday night was a testament to what this team can be when they are clicking on all cylinders. The Spartans won in convincing fashion over Western Michigan, and I have a feeling we will still be talking about this team when November comes.

The Bad

Wyoming

The Cowboys put up a valiant effort Saturday night against BYU. They led for the majority of the first half, but the size and speed of the Cougars ultimately wore them down. This may not have been the result that Wyoming was looking for, but it did prove that this team is improved and a legitimate bowl contender.

The Ugly

Nevada

The first few weeks of the season were just denying the inevitable. The Wolf Pack are in for a long 2022 season. You don’t lose the majority of your roster and suddenly become a contender. This is a rebuild and it is going to take time. Air Force completely dominated the Wolf Pack, and I fear this is not the last beatdown Nevada will see this year.

Boise State

This is arguably the most embarrassing performance in program history. The Broncos traveled to UTEP to get dominated by a team with inferior talent. Sure, Boise State was banged up, but that’s no excuse for what we saw on Friday night. This team looked unprepared which led to Boise State doing something they have never done before: fire a coordinator in the middle of the season. Offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired and replaced by former NFL and Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter.

Utah State

The Aggies have been a messy team this year and a big part of that has been the performance of last year’s hero, Logan Bonner. Bonner had six turnovers against the Rebels on Saturday, and those turnovers were ultimately the reason they lost 38-24 to UNLV. There is still a sliver of hope that this team can get it together, but it will have to happen quickly. It will be interesting to see who plays quarterback for the Aggies this Thursday against BYU.

Hawaii

The Rainbow Warriors are a work in progress. There really is no other way to put it. This team is playing guys that wouldn’t be starting most years. New Mexico State may have been their last chance at a victory, and frankly, they were never really in the game. This team has a ways to go. At least the passing game looked more polished.

New Mexico

There really isn’t a lot to take away from this game. The Lobos went to Baton Rouge and took a beatdown from an SEC squad that has bigger and faster players. The reason I don’t like these type of games for teams like New Mexico is because they can crush your spirit. I hope that isn’t the case for the Lobos who are vastly improved from last season.

Colorado State

When I look back at my preseason predictions, Colorado State has already proven to be my biggest miss. I thought this was going to be a bowl team. Now, their fan base is just hoping they can find a victory somewhere on their schedule. The Rams didn’t just lose to an FCS team, they got absolutley obliterated by Sacramento State. It was an embarrassing loss for this program.

Which performances from this past weekend stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments.