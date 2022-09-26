BREAKING NEWS: Boise State Quarterback Hank Bachmeier to Transfer

In a time of extreme change, more seismic news came in this morning as longtime starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is transferring from Boise State. This news was first reported by BJ Rains and Bronco Nation News. With Bachmeier making this decision now, he will have two years of eligibility remaining. New transfer rules prevent a player from choosing a different team mid-season, but he will get plenty of interest.

This comes after the firing of offensive coordinator Tim Plough and the implementation of Dirk Koetter to fill that position. In the short-term, this signifies a debate as to who should start Friday night against San Diego State. It is likely that it will come down to redshirt freshman Taylen Green and redshirt freshman Sam Vidlak. This will promote true freshman Maddux Madsen into a potential backup role.

We will have more as this story develops and as always, we will make sure to post any breaking news here at the Mountain West Connection.