Utah State Drops Another Game

Utah State is struggling and looking for answers after their third straight loss, this time to UNLV. Utah State has lost the last three games by double digits and was outscored 124 to 31. In those three games Utah State committed a total of nine turnovers and 33 penalties for 304 yards.

In the last outing against UNLV, the Aggies committed six turnovers, five were committed by Logan Bonner who threw five interceptions. The Aggies were able to stop the Rebels from running the football, holding UNLV to 103 yards on the ground. However, Utah State was not able to run the ball themselves, going for 96 yards.

Penalties really hurt Utah State, committing 11 penalties for 93 yards.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

TD USU; Logan Bonner 12 yard pass to Justin McGriff; USU: 7; UNLV: 0

TD UNLV; Doug Brumfield four yard touchdown run; USU: 7; UNLV: 7

TD UNLV; Doug Brumfield one yard touchdown run; UNLV: 14; USU: 7

Second quarter

TD UNLV; Doug Brumfield six yard pass to Kyle Williams; UNLV: 21; USU: 7

Safety USU; UNLV: 21; USU: 9

FG UNLV; Daniel Gutierrez 23 yard field goal; UNLV: 24; USU: 9

TD USU; Logan Bonner 10 yard pass to Terrell Vaughn; UNLV: 24; USU: 16

FG UNLV; Daniel Gutierrez 26 yard field goal; UNLV: 27; USU: 16

Third quarter

TD UNLV; Aidan Robbins five yard touchdown run; UNLV: 34; USU: 16

Fourth quarter

TD USU; Logan Bonner 39 yard touchdown pass to Terrell Vaughn (two point conversion good); UNLV: 34; USU: 24

Statistics Comparison

First downs: UNLV: 22; USU: 21

Total yards: USU: 421; UNLV: 320

Passing yards: USU: 325 yards; UNLV: 217 yards

Rushing yards: UNLV: 104 yards; USU: 96 yards

Penalties: UNLV: 7-75; USU: 11-93

Turnovers: UNLV: 0; USU: 6

Possession: UNLV: 34:20; USU: 25:30

Utah State Players of the Game

Offensive Player of the Game: The Utah State passing game struggled once again against UNLV as Logan Bonner threw several interceptions, but Justin McGriff was a bright spot, catching six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive Player of the Game: AJ Vongphachanh made 10 tackles and a sack for the Utah State defense and has made 14 solo tackles and has forced a fumble this season.

Analysis

Utah State’s third loss of the season doesn’t come at a good time for the Aggies. This is their first conference loss but things aren’t getting any easier with Air Force and Wyoming coming in October. Offensively, the Aggies are having problems with penalties and turnovers. Defensively, despite one game, the Aggies are struggling to stop the run. Utah State has a lot to figure out and it will be difficult for that to happen with BYU coming up next week.