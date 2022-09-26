Mountain West Player of the Week (Week Four)

Week four of the 2022 college football season has concluded. We are still left wondering who is going to emerge as the class of the conference. Let’s take a look at our top performers from week four.

Offensive Player of the Week

Jordan Byrd (San Diego State)

The Aztec running back had no problem finding huge holes against Toledo. Byrd finished the game with 16 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Aztecs to a much needed victory as they head to Boise this weekend.

Defensive Player of the Week

Nohl Williams (UNLV)

The junior defensive back led a resurgent Rebel defense with two interceptions and tacked on 65 yards after the interceptions. Williams also had three tackles to help UNLV win their first conference game of the season.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Matthew Dapore (Air Force)

Dapore nailed two field goals and tacked on another four extra points in the Falcons convincing victory over the Wolf Pack.

