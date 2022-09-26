Mountaintop View 9-26-22. Falcons rebound, Broncos horrendous, Rebels win, Spartans destroy, coach fired

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

Nevada was just was Air Force needed for a bounceback win. They controlled the clock, and they put up a ton of points while the defense limited Nevada to 38 total plays. In fact, the Falcons scored on every single possession except for when they took a knee at the end of each half. In short, it was a dominate effort.

This appeared to be the second-easiest game on Boise State’s schedule, but UTEP ended up manhandling them in every facet of the game. The Bronco offense only scored 10 points. Their defense was on the field for 40 minutes and couldn’t stop the pass or the run by the end of the game. Special teams gave up a punt return for a TD. It was one of the ugliest games Boise State has had since joining FBS football.

UNLV keeps doing its thing and it keeps working. The office surprise team of the season in a weak Mountain West Conference is now halfway towards qualifying for a bowl after picking up their first conference win this season. The UNLV defense forced SIX turnovers and the offense made sure to capitalize, as QB Doug Brumfield accounted for three touchdowns (1 passing, 2 rushing). Life is good for the Rebels. As for the Aggies, not so much.

MC Hammer attended the game, and he did not come away disappointed. Coming off a bye week, San Jose State was firing on all cylinders, producing a 34-6 victory over the Broncos of Western Michigan. The offense had no trouble putting up points and the defense had no issue stopping things on their end. Things may get tougher next week against Wyoming.

Boise State fires the OC, names a replacement.

Boise State OC Tim Plough has been fired. Dirk Koetter (yes that Dirk Koetter) promoted to OC. pic.twitter.com/nzcBcWFKFA — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 24, 2022

On the horizon: