MWC Recruiting Roundup 9-26-22

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

Recruiting is fully up and running this fall. Teams were active on the offer front, especially Hawaii. Teams are hosting official visitors, which will continue to happen every week. Plus, there were two known commitments for Mountain West teams, specifically for Air Force, Boise State, New Mexico, and San Jose State. The Broncos locked down a player from the other side of the ocean and they will take a turn on the banner this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 6

Nevada: 5

Colorado State: 4

Boise State : 3

: 3 San Diego State: 3

San Jose State: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Hawaii: 1

New Mexico: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, Thursday, September 1st will mark the start of the Evaluation Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 53

Visit Recap

DE Kennedy McDowell (Colorado State)

“I will say that I absolutely loved the game. If there’s one thing I’ve learned while playing football is that wins and loses are sometimes irrelevant, and there’s a bigger picture. CSU has the roots and coaching that I would want and need in order to be successful. I have so much faith in the team in a couple of years or maybe even this season sometime that things will come together for them. Moreover, the college is my vibe, and I have considered it my second home already.”

QB Devon Dampier (New Mexico)

“By far the highlight was connections with the coaches; I feel like there were many things I could relate with them in and outside of football. I spent a lot of time with the coaches we obviously talked football, but they really got to know me, and I got to know them a lot better through our conversations. I could see myself playing for Coach Mohns; he’s one of the smartest guys out there when it comes to football, and he runs an offense very similar so I feel I’d fit in well. I feel being a dual-threat QB there are so many ways you can use me to beat a team. Then also my leadership is something I’ve really focused on my senior year and I’m ready to bring that to the college level as well.”

Commitment Spotlight

RB Trevon Kinchen (Air Force)

“I committed because Air Force showed great hospitality and respect to me. They had nothing but faith in me and I would love to be anywhere they makes me feel at home.”

DL Max Stege (Boise State)

“The weekend was unbelievable, it was the best weekend of my life!! I would say the highlight was definitely the game on Saturday. The crowd was unbelievable, and I have never seen something like that before in my life! It was an unbelievable weekend. To describe it in one sentence: it felt like home! My parents and I were blown away by everything. I was able to build a very strong relationship with the coaches, and I feel very comfortable getting coached by them! I have the feeling that I can learn a lot and develop into the best version I can possibly be!”

QB Aidan Armenta (New Mexico)

“I would say some of the biggest reasons are the ability to play close to home in front of all my family and friends, how much the coaches wanted me from the day they offered and just how consistent they have been, and then the opportunity to have a chance to compete from the moment I step in the building.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

2024 RB Ca’Lil Valentine was offered by Colorado State

JUCO DB Jett Elad was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Channing Canada was offered by Hawaii and UNLV

JUCO LB Kalil Alexander was offered by Hawaii

2025 QB Li’atama Amisone was offered by Hawaii

DE Kai Wallin was offered by SDSU and SJSU

DB Jordan Shaw was offered by SJSU

2026 QB Brady Smigiel was offered by SJSU

DB Ashton Ojiaku was offered by UNLV

2024 ATH Bo Tate was offered by Utah State

Visits:

DE Kennedy McDowell visited Colorado State

WR Tyson Berry visited San Diego State

Commits

RB Trevon Kinchen committed to Air Force

DL Max Stege committed to Boise State

QB Aidan Armenta committed to New Mexico

DE Alexander Cobbs committed to SJSU

Decommits

