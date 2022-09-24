BREAKING NEWS: Boise State Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough Fired

Following an embarrassing loss Friday night to the UTEP Miners 27-10, Andy Avalos announced that second-year offensive coordinator Tim Plough has been relieved of his duties on the Bronco staff.

In the press release, Avalos’ statement read “This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program. Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them. Tim is a good football coach and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future.”.

Avalos also stated that offensive senior analyst Dirk Koetter, former Boise State head coach from 1998-2000, will replace Tim Plough for the remainder of the 2022 season.

As more information comes in, we will make to sure to report it here at the Mountain West Connection.