Lobos Pack: LSU Game Preview and Prediction

What:

LSU Tigers vs. New Mexico Lobos

Where:

Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA

When:

Saturday September 24, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time

Coverage:

The game will be streamed online on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. On the radio waves it will be carried on the Lobo Sports Radio Network, 96.3 FM/770 AM in Albuquerque.

Series:

This is the first meeting of the two schools on the gridiron.

Breakdown:

New Mexico travels to Baton Rouge for the first time in program history on Saturday night when they pay the LSU Tigers a visit in Death Valley.

The Lobos enter the contest with a 2-1 overall record. New Mexico is coming off a 27-10 win over the UTEP Miners last weekend. In that game, the Lobos defense forced seven turnovers.

The Tigers are also 2-1 overall on the season. Last week, LSU beat Mississippi State by a 31-16 final. In that game, the Tigers came from down 13-0 to defeat the Bulldogs.

Lobos:

Offense:

This will be a rough one for the UNM offense. As a unit they struggled against Boise State, and this defense is a lot more talented than the Broncos defense.

New Mexico will have to lean on the running game a ton in this one. With many games this season that have had the opposing defense living in the Lobo backfield on passing plays, it would seem a game against an SEC foe would bear similar results on those plays.

Nathaniel Jones, Sherod White and Christian Washington should see a ton of carries in this contest.

Defense:

New Mexico announced earlier this week that star safety Tavian Combs tore his ACL and will miss the regular season. His injury seems to be the only downside to what has been a superb start to the 2022 season for Rocky Long’s bunch.

The defense forced seven turnovers in a win over UTEP last week, and with LSU having a big game against Auburn on deck, there is potential for the Lobos defense to be stingy tonight. Don’t expect the defense to hold down LSU all game, but within the 30s is where this game seems to be heading on the Tiger offensive front.

What to expect from LSU:

The Tigers rely on transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels for much of the offense. Daniels is averaging 185 passing yards per game and 75 rushing yards per game on the season. In fact, in two of their three games this season, Daniels has rushed for at least 93 yards.

A big battle that fans will keep an eye on is Daniels against Jerrick Reed II from New Mexico. No doubt UNM’s DC Rocky Long will want Reed to keep tabs on Daniels on most downs given his threat through the air and with his legs.

Final Thoughts and Prediction:

New Mexico is making this visit for money, obviously. However, the Lobos should stay in this contest for a bit longer than some might expect. With a stingy defense, expect UNM to be in this game for a bit before LSU pulls away.

LSU is a 31.5-point favorite from DraftKings, however with UNM’s defense, and a contest with Auburn on deck, I feel the Lobos should cover, but at the end of this one their record should be 2-2. I like LSU 35-6.