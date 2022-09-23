Utah State vs UNLV Preview

Utah State comes off a bye week after an embarrassing 35-7 loss to Weber State at home. Utah State is now 1-2 and is going to be facing off against the 2-1 UNLV Rebels on Saturday.

UNLV vs Utah State

Location: Logan, Utah

Line: UNLV (-3) Provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24th at 4:00 PM PST

TV: CBSSN

History: Utah State has the lead in the overall series 18-7 with the last win coming in 2021, a 28-24 win. The Aggies have won six straight against the Rebels, in 2021, 2018 (59-28), 2017 (52-28), 2014 (34-20), 2013 (28-24), and 2012 (35-13). The last win for the Rebels came in 2008, a 27-17 game in Las Vegas.

Three things to watch for:

1. How does Utah State respond?

This is going to be an interesting question for the Aggies, both offensively and defensively. In the last game against Weber State, Utah State allowed 202 passing yards and 199 rushing yards. Logan Bonner threw three interceptions and passed for 120 yards. The Aggies had four total turnovers and will be looking to improve that number. A bright side for the Aggies is that their defense did force three turnovers and that will be significant against the Rebels.

2. Can Utah State stop the run?

This has been a problem for the Aggies all season so far. Against UConn the Aggies gave up 245 rushing yards. Against Alabama, Utah State gave up 278 rushing yards. Against Weber State, the Aggies gave up 199 yards rushing. In three games that is 722 rushing yards which can be very concerning. UNLV is a team, that when given the opportunity, can run the ball.

3. Limit the penalties

In the first three games, Utah State has committed 28 penalties. The Aggies have committed 11 penalties in two games. StarUting conference play Utah State must be disciplined if they want to start to improve.

Analysis

If Utah State is going to be competitive in the Mountain West this season it is going to start with UNLV. This is going to be a must win game with matchups UNLV, Air Force, Colorado State, and Wyoming.

This is going to be a mid scoring game that should be pretty close. What it comes down to is penalties and turnovers. If Utah State can limit the turnovers and penalties, they stand a good chance of starting conference play off right.

The biggest key to the game is going to be stopping the run, getting UNLV off the field.

Score Prediction: Utah State: 28; UNLV: 24