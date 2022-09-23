Colorado State Struggles and UNLV are Favorites against Utah State

Sacramento State at Colorado State

Jay Norvell and the Colorado State Rams have had a slow start into their 2022 season, while it is difficult to be a great team out of the gate with a brand new head coach incorporating a new offense, the Rams have lost the last three of their games by essentially getting blown out by teams such as Michigan, Middle Tennessee, and Washington State. So far, the Rams have only put up a total of 714 yards of offense and have only scored a total combined 33 points throughout their first three games this season.

Colorado State is now set to play against Sacramento State at home this Saturday, September 24th at 1 pm (PT) streaming on the Mountain West Network. In comparison to the Ram’s lack of offensive yards and points this season, Sacramento State has a total of 1,292 yards and 123 points put up on the board for them throughout their first three games this season.

In order for Colorado State to stop this explosive Sacramento State offense, they will have to recognize and eliminate Sacramento State’s lethal quarterback duo made up of Senior quarterbacks Asher O’Hara and Jake Dunniway. Another threat that Colorado State needs to eliminate is the pass rushing by Sacramento State due to the fact that so far Colorado State’s quarterback Caleb Millen has been sacked 23 times this season. In order for Colorado State to have a chance, they will need to slow the split quarterback offense of Sacramento State and allow Caleb Millen more time in the pocket.

Sacramento State is three and a half point favorites while away against the Rams, however, only time will tell for us to see how this game goes. Sacramento State looks to improve their record in the FCS in order to get to that number one spot in the standings, while Colorado State is looking for their first win this 2022 season.

UNLV at Utah State

A big Mountain West match-up this week between the UNLV Rebels and the Utah State Huskies in Logan, Utah at 4 pm (PT) on CBS Sports Network.

UNLV is having a confident season so far this year currently holding a 2-1 record defeating times such as Idaho State and North Texas by blowing both teams out by more than 30 points and only lost to California by less than one touchdown. Utah State on the other hand is not having as great of a season as UNLV with only holding a record of 1-2.

While you can argue that Utah State has played more difficult teams such as Alabama; the Huskies have been under performing this season due to the reasoning they were expected to blow out Connecticut at the beginning of the season by 27 points, however only won by 11. Not to mention that Utah State was also favored by seven points against Weber State and ended up getting blown out by Weber State 35-7. UNLV is currently a three-point favorite against the Huskies. In the all-time series between these two Mountain West teams the Huskies lead with an outstanding record of 18-7, however after seeing how UNLV is playing this year compared to the Huskies’ lack of performance this season I can see the all-time series record changing to 18-8 this Saturday.