Mountaintop View 9-23-22

Little progress seems to be made for New Aloha Stadium, but there sure seems to be a lot of headlines about the project with a new twist every few months. Gov. Ige wants to quicken the process. Click above.

Week 4 of college football kicks off tonight for the Mountain West with two games, Boise State traveling to UTEP being one of them. The Idaho Statesman’s Ron Counts gives his prediction for the game. Will Boise State’s offense finally break out? Or continue to underwhelm?

Nevada and Air Force will also clash tonight in a conference showdown. Air Force is really good, so good that some dared to suggest an undefeated season was a possibility this fall. Was. Wyoming upset the Falcons last week. Yes, yes, the Falcons were missing a ton of players to sickness, but it was a shocking development. Nevada has had a rough few weeks after losing to an FCS foe, then enduring a delayed-filled nightmare of a Saturday against Iowa. The odds are against them tonight.

LOVE this look

A new look in the bayou ⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tJjxjQmdqV — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) September 22, 2022

New Mexico AD returns to his stomping grounds

This weekend, UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez returns to LSU, where he worked at for 14 years before becoming a Lobo. Eddie is excited to go back to the bayou, but he say's it's all about the football team and the Lobos' opportunity.https://t.co/O9nYOIihdT — Steve Virgen (@SteveVirgen) September 22, 2022

Wyoming takes on BYU tomorrow night

Wyoming defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole embraces the challenge of facing No. 19 BYU in Provo. https://t.co/KVsXecxqXS — Casper Star-Tribune (@CSTribune) September 22, 2022

More NIL initiatives

Boise State football players are hoping to raise $5,000 a month through the Boise NIL Club. https://t.co/CKfZryxtAh — Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) September 23, 2022

It is always scheduling news season

Nevada football has scheduled a home-and-home series with Troy, with one game landing on the same day as a scheduled game at BYU. More details here. https://t.co/WyLVOT44dD — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) September 22, 2022

