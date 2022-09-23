 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 9-23-22

More Hawaii stadium news, Friday night football, scheduling news and more from Thursday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Tennessee-Martin at Boise State Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Hawaii Gov. Ige Wants To Build New Aloha Stadium ‘As Quickly As Possible’

Little progress seems to be made for New Aloha Stadium, but there sure seems to be a lot of headlines about the project with a new twist every few months. Gov. Ige wants to quicken the process. Click above.

Keys to victory, betting line, predictions, matchups for Boise State’s game at UTEP

Week 4 of college football kicks off tonight for the Mountain West with two games, Boise State traveling to UTEP being one of them. The Idaho Statesman’s Ron Counts gives his prediction for the game. Will Boise State’s offense finally break out? Or continue to underwhelm?

Triple-option challenge awaits as Nevada opens Mountain West play at Air Force on Friday

Nevada and Air Force will also clash tonight in a conference showdown. Air Force is really good, so good that some dared to suggest an undefeated season was a possibility this fall. Was. Wyoming upset the Falcons last week. Yes, yes, the Falcons were missing a ton of players to sickness, but it was a shocking development. Nevada has had a rough few weeks after losing to an FCS foe, then enduring a delayed-filled nightmare of a Saturday against Iowa. The odds are against them tonight.

LOVE this look

New Mexico AD returns to his stomping grounds

Wyoming takes on BYU tomorrow night

More NIL initiatives

It is always scheduling news season

On The Horizon:

Today: Mountain West Reacts Results: Week 4

Today: Week Four Fan Guide

Today: Week 4: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

