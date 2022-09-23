You voted and here are the results! Read what the fans think will happen this week prior the start of the games.

Five wins for the Mountain West

The good news is, with two conference games this week, the MWC is certain to get two victories. The issue is there are many question marks in some of the other games. Six is a possibility and seven is the best-case scenario, but five does seem most likely, and most everyone agrees.

People want to watch Wyoming and BYU

Maybe this is to see if Wyoming is legit after knocking off Air Force. Maybe everyone is just hoping they can beat BYU (who is collectively disliked by the conference). However, UNLV vs. Utah State deserves more recognition. It should serve as a great barometer for both teams, but I’m curious to know how the Rebels measure up to another team in the conference.

The belief in Bohl’s bunch is real, but jury still out on the Rebels.

I expected this to be a closer race, so the overwhelming support for the Cowboys caught me by surprised. Maybe I’m biased, as their defense has been below their standards until the great effort they showed against the Falcons. Plus, their offense is questionable at best. I expected UNLV to garner more support. And personally, I think San Jose State has an equal or better chance than both of them, and most definitely better odds than Utah State at this point. But I guess that is why we ask the questions.

Sorry Colorado State and Hawaii.

Only 30% of the voters believe in Colorado State this week, which is sad, because they are playing an FCS team (albeit a good FCS team). And just under half of you don’t seem either of them winning. This is also sad because the MWC should really never have trouble against Sac State and New Mexico State, and these are really two of the best chances either team has remaining to win game(s). Please note sad doesn’t mean I disagree, I just feel sad for what the teams have become this year.