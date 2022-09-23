Week Four Fan Guide

This has been the most perplexing start to a Mountain West season that I can recall. Who is good? Who knows? We are getting closer to knowing the answers to these questions as the conference schedule starts to heat up. Let’s take a look at what’s in store for each Mountain West team.

Nevada

The up and down start to the season for the Wolf Pack can all change tonight when they take on Air Force. Nevada will be heavy underdogs and are on the road. It will take a small miracle for the Wolf Pack to pull this one out. Nevada could also benefit from a UNLV loss this weekend.

Air Force

The Falcons are battling injuries, but this game could be exactly what this team needs to get back on track. The Falcons are heavy favorites in this one and should be able to get their first conference win of the season. The Falcons could also benefit from a Utah State loss this weekend.

Boise State

The Broncos travel to Texas to take on a struggling UTEP squad. This is a huge game for Boise State; this is the last opportunity for the offense to click before the Broncos begin a critical three game stretch. This should be an easy win, but you never know with this offense. The Broncos should also be pulling for UNLV to win over Utah State this weekend.

San Diego State

The Aztecs looked battered and beaten against the Utes. This weekend’s game against Toledo is sneaky tough. The Rockets have looked like a solid team thus far and have a solid passing attack. The Aztecs need this win, or they could be in big trouble for the remainder of the season.

Colorado State

It is rare that we call an FCS game critical on a team’s schedule. This one is huge for the Rams. Sacramento State is one of the best FCS teams in the country, and the Rams are 0-3. They have to win this game or this season could get really dark.

UNLV

The Rebels are the biggest surprise in this conference to this point. They aren’t far from being 3-0, and they have big hopes for this season. This Saturday’s result will go a long way in how this season goes for UNLV. A victory over Utah State could go a long way in a successful season for the Rebels. The Rebels will also benefit from an Air Force win over Nevada this weekend.

Utah State

This isn’t the Aggie team that won a championship in 2021; this is a team that is struggling to find an identity. They need to find it fast or this seasoncould go off the rails. The Aggies should win this game, but I am not sure if they will.

New Mexico

An improved Lobo squad faces its toughest challenge of the season as they head to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. This Lobo squad has the ability to win some games this season; I just hope they can make it out of this match in one piece.

Hawaii

The Rainbow Warriors earned their first victory of the season this past weekend. Can they build on that momentum with a victory over New Mexico State? This might be the last winnable game on Hawaii’s schedule. They need this game.

Wyoming

The Cowboys had a surprising win over Air Force last Friday. Can they pull off another victory over BYU? I doubt it, but the Cowboys will have plenty of motivation in this one.

San Jose State

The Spartans are coming off of a bye week, as they play host to Western Michigan. The Spartans have looked like two different teams through their first couple of games. This is a game the Spartans should win.

