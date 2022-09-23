 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 4: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

By MikeWittmann
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Air Force at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

College football is back for another week and 11 Mountain West teams are playing. Will the Mountain West have a successful week or will it be a disappointment? Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Friday, September 23rd

Nevada vs Air Force (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1

Boise State vs UTEP (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Saturday, September 24th

Toledo vs San Diego State (1:30 PM MT) | Coerage: FS1

Sacramento State vs Colorado State (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage:

UNLV vs Utah State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

New Mexico vs LSU (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Hawaii vs New Mexico State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FloSports

Wyoming vs BYU (8:15 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN2

Western Michigan vs San Jose State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Nevada/Air Force: -24 Air Force, O/U: 45

Boise State/UTEP: -15.5 Boise State, O/U: 45.5

Toledo/SDSU: +3 San Diego State, O/U: 45.5

Sacramento State/Colorado State: No odds for a game against an FCS team

UNLV/Utah State: -2.5 UNLV, O/U: 60.5

New Mexico/LSU: +31 New Mexico, O/U: 45.5

Hawaii/NMSU: +5 Hawaii, O/U: 54

Wyoming/BYU: +21.5 Wyoming, O/U: 50

Western Michigan/SJSU: -6.5 SJSU. O/U: 48.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

  • Nevada: Who will be at quarterback and can they get enough of a passing game to get teams off of their run game?
  • Air Force: Are they healthy? And how do they bounceback from their first loss?
  • Boise State: Can the Broncos figure out how to execute on offense? And can their defense continue to carry the team?
  • San Diego State: Will they have any semblance of a passing game? Can they find ways to win while struggling on offense?
  • Colorado State: Can the Rams find their mojo on offense? And can they beat a top FCS team to get a win?
  • UNLV: Can the Rebels make improvements on defense? And will the offense keep things going as the competition gets better?
  • Utah State: How will the Aggies look after the bye week?
  • New Mexico: Can the Lobos' defense keep them in the game? Or at least show that they are a strength for the team?
  • Hawaii: Will the Rainbow Warriors make it two in a row? Now that the pressure is off, how will they fare against a team equal in ability to them?
  • Wyoming: Do the Cowboys have an encore in them? Facing a ranked team, the defense needs to show they can neutralize a very good team and not just a triple-option team.
  • San Jose State: Coming off a bye, will the Spartan's offense become more in sync? The talent is there, but are they able to put it all together?

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 0%
    Nevada
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Air Force
    (9 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 100%
    Boise State
    (10 votes)
  • 0%
    UTEP
    (0 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 9%
    Toledo
    (1 vote)
  • 90%
    San Diego State
    (10 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 44%
    Sacramento State
    (4 votes)
  • 55%
    Colorado State
    (5 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 66%
    UNLV
    (6 votes)
  • 33%
    Utah State
    (3 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    New Mexico
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    LSU
    (9 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 75%
    Hawaii
    (6 votes)
  • 25%
    New Mexico State
    (2 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 33%
    Wyoming
    (3 votes)
  • 66%
    BYU
    (6 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 30%
    Western Michigan
    (3 votes)
  • 70%
    San Jose State
    (7 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...