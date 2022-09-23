Week 4: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and 11 Mountain West teams are playing. Will the Mountain West have a successful week or will it be a disappointment? Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Friday, September 23rd
Nevada vs Air Force (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
Boise State vs UTEP (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Saturday, September 24th
Toledo vs San Diego State (1:30 PM MT) | Coerage: FS1
Sacramento State vs Colorado State (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage:
UNLV vs Utah State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
New Mexico vs LSU (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Hawaii vs New Mexico State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FloSports
Wyoming vs BYU (8:15 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN2
Western Michigan vs San Jose State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Nevada/Air Force: -24 Air Force, O/U: 45
Boise State/UTEP: -15.5 Boise State, O/U: 45.5
Toledo/SDSU: +3 San Diego State, O/U: 45.5
Sacramento State/Colorado State: No odds for a game against an FCS team
UNLV/Utah State: -2.5 UNLV, O/U: 60.5
New Mexico/LSU: +31 New Mexico, O/U: 45.5
Hawaii/NMSU: +5 Hawaii, O/U: 54
Wyoming/BYU: +21.5 Wyoming, O/U: 50
Western Michigan/SJSU: -6.5 SJSU. O/U: 48.5
Game Previews:
What to Watch For:
- Nevada: Who will be at quarterback and can they get enough of a passing game to get teams off of their run game?
- Air Force: Are they healthy? And how do they bounceback from their first loss?
- Boise State: Can the Broncos figure out how to execute on offense? And can their defense continue to carry the team?
- San Diego State: Will they have any semblance of a passing game? Can they find ways to win while struggling on offense?
- Colorado State: Can the Rams find their mojo on offense? And can they beat a top FCS team to get a win?
- UNLV: Can the Rebels make improvements on defense? And will the offense keep things going as the competition gets better?
- Utah State: How will the Aggies look after the bye week?
- New Mexico: Can the Lobos' defense keep them in the game? Or at least show that they are a strength for the team?
- Hawaii: Will the Rainbow Warriors make it two in a row? Now that the pressure is off, how will they fare against a team equal in ability to them?
- Wyoming: Do the Cowboys have an encore in them? Facing a ranked team, the defense needs to show they can neutralize a very good team and not just a triple-option team.
- San Jose State: Coming off a bye, will the Spartan's offense become more in sync? The talent is there, but are they able to put it all together?
Who Will Win:
