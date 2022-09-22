UNLV @ Utah State Preview: Can the Rebels Stay Hot After Big Win Last Week?

The UNLV Rebels are coming off a high scoring win against North Texas. They want to keep practicing and playing hard to carry the momentum into this week at Utah State.

The rushing attack was the key factor into the Rebels win as RB Aidan Robbins ran for 227 Yards and 3 TDs. QB Doug Brumfield also ran for 100 Yards and 2 TDs.

Utah State won their first game against UCONN, but lost their next two games against Alabama and Weber State. In their two losses they were outscored a combined 90-7. They only scored one TD in two games. Granted one of those games came against Alabama.

If UNLV’s defense can step up like they have in the past games, they can get the ball back to the offense and give more opportunities to score points.

In their past games Utah has not given up big games through the air, yardage wise, but they give up TDs through the air. I see Brumfield getting those speedy receivers for the Rebels, WR Ricky White and WR Kyle Williams, fed and each of them having 100-yard games and one or two TDs each. Look for Robbins to catch a TD and run a TD in this game too.

If UNLV can put up points like they do in their home games this year and keep the rushing train steaming, they will be just fine against the struggling Utah State team.

Betting Lines

(According to DraftKings)

Game

UNLV Spread: -2.5 -115

UNLV ML: -150

O/U: 63

Over: -110

Under: -110

First Half

UNLV Spread: -1.5 -110

UNLV ML: -130

O/U: 31

Over: -120

Under: +100

#BEaRebel