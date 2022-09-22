Mountaintop View 9-22-22

We sail one day closer to weekend football action as well as start of conference volleyball schedule. Check out how a volleyball team and a player are making comebacks. Plenty of other links to nosh on, even for a vegan! Enjoy!!

Week 3 Empires Map

Biggest gainers: Oregon, Wyoming, NC State, Penn State

After week three (Sep 18) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/CY2Oi6bZJY — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) September 22, 2022

Last week’s for reference...

After week two (Sep 11) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/icSDy4x83k — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) September 12, 2022

The once regarded QB of the future for San Diego State has decided to take his talents elsewhere. Guess the new stadium not as big a selling point as thought....

Two teams on a mission meet Saturday night for only the second time in the past 11 years. BYU wants to prove they are a force to be reckoned with after getting beat handily by Oregon while Wyoming out to prove that their upset over Air Force was not a fluke and they are an emerging team.

The Boise State Offensive Coordinator came in with bravado and talk of a high-powered offense. In the second year, those words have not come to fruition, much to the dismay of many in Bronco Nation who have grown accustomed to exciting offense. But is it the OC’s fault or a change in vision?

You too can have Air Force Space Force gear

A closer look at our uni



Gear is now available‼️ — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 21, 2022

Being healthy for a change has brightened the hopes of their chances in conference play for the Wolf Pack. That alone makes the team happy and hopeful.

Speaking of tough, listen to an inspirational comeback





“To me, it wasn't that I was going through something, it was that I was missing out on my full potential and that I decided to make my own story..." Kayly Pau#BeBrave #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/vuo0qZouPo — Boise State VB (@BroncoSportsVB) September 20, 2022

