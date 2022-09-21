During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: UNLV

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

This is getting harder each week instead of easier. Air Force lost, but I still think they are in the best position to win the conference (for now). I flipped Fresno and Boise given how the past two weeks have gone, plus the injuries the Bulldogs suffered. I also flipped the Rebels and Aztecs, as UNLV just looks better. Wyoming was considered, but I’m pretty firm on 6 bowl teams for the time being, and I still have questions about them.

Zach

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

This gets harder each week. With news of Haener’s injury not being as significant as it looked, I think the Bulldogs still find a way to get it done.

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Air Force

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: UNLV

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Jeff

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Air Force

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State

After last week it raises the question if enough teams will qualify. I expect this bowl scenario will constantly be changing.

Rudy

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Air Force

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: Fresno State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State