During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.
Mike
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: UNLV
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
This is getting harder each week instead of easier. Air Force lost, but I still think they are in the best position to win the conference (for now). I flipped Fresno and Boise given how the past two weeks have gone, plus the injuries the Bulldogs suffered. I also flipped the Rebels and Aztecs, as UNLV just looks better. Wyoming was considered, but I’m pretty firm on 6 bowl teams for the time being, and I still have questions about them.
Zach
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
This gets harder each week. With news of Haener’s injury not being as significant as it looked, I think the Bulldogs still find a way to get it done.
NittanyFalcon
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Air Force
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: UNLV
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Jeff
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State
After last week it raises the question if enough teams will qualify. I expect this bowl scenario will constantly be changing.
Rudy
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Air Force
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: Fresno State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State
