According to the San Diego Union Tribune and other sources, backup quarterback Will Haskell has decided to immediately enter the Transfer Portal. On Monday, Coach Hoke stated, ‘he will have some tough decisions to make.’ This comes on the heels of a three play sequence that seemingly left Haskell disenchanted with the future role he would play with the Aztecs.
Filed under:
Breaking Aztec News: QB Will Haskell no longer on the team.
Backup quarterback Will Haskell has left the team. More updates when they are available.
Loading comments...